St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- Carlos Martinez is headed to his first All-Star Game.

The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander won an internet vote Friday over four other players for the 34th and final spot on the National League roster.

Martinez will be one of the three Cardinals pitchers on the NL staff for next Tuesday’s game at Cincinnati, joining fellow starter Michael Wacha and closer Trevor Rosenthal.

“It’s a dream come true,” Martinez said through a translator Friday night before the Cardinals lost 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. “When I woke up this morning about 9 o’clock, I called my agent and he told me I was in first place. I said, ‘OK, let’s keep voting. Let’s make my dream.'”

Martinez beat out a strong field that included Cincinnati Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto, New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

“In the beginning, when I saw all those names, I said, ‘Wow, that’s a big competition. I don’t think I can make it,'” Martinez said. “But then I believed in the fans and everybody that voted for me.”

Martinez is 10-3 with a 2.52 ERA in 18 games, including 17 starts. He pitched 7 1/3 scoreless inning Thursday night to beat the Pirates after Cueto and Kershaw threw shutouts since the voting began Sunday.

”Throwing up 10 wins gets everybody’s attention,“ Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. ”That’s something they display in just about every stadium.

“It’s just the quality of pitching that’s he done. It was a stretch after he had a couple of rough ones where he turned it around and really started pitching. When he did, he’s a guy that I don’t think anybody looks forward to facing.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 7-5, 3.09 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 7-3, 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Holliday will remain on the disabled list through the All-Star break and likely be activated July 17 when the Cardinals return from the All-Star break to host the New York Mets. Holliday has been out since June 9 with a strained right quadriceps and the Cardinals considered activating him Friday so he could serve as a pinch hitter during the final three games of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. Instead, the Cardinals decided to give Holliday more time to heal. He will also sit out the All-Star Game next Tuesday at Cincinnati after being elected in fan balloting to start for the National League.

--RHP Matt Belisle started a throwing program Friday after being on the disabled list since June 26 with right elbow inflammation. The Cardinals are hopeful Belisle could return by the end of the July.

--RHP Lance Lynn lost for the first time in seven starts, giving up five runs in just four innings Friday night as the Cardinals fell 5-2 at Pittsburgh. Lynn had been 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA since his previous loss May 22 at Kansas City. Lynn has beaten the Pirates only once in his last nine starts against them.

--RHP John Lackey is scheduled to start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Lackey has made five quality starts in a row with a 1.75 ERA in that span. He is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in four career starts against Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I kept falling behind the count and throwing pitches over the middle of plate. You can’t do that against any team, especially a good team like the Pirates because they’re a great fastball-hitting team.” - Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn after Friday’s 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. He is expected to be activated July 17 for the first game after the All-Star break.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He began a throwing program July 10. The Cardinals are hopeful he can return in late July.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Tommy Pham