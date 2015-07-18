St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- For St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn, Friday night’s 3-2 win over the New York Mets was a pretty dominant outing, once he got past the game’s opening batter.

After Curtis Granderson jumped him for a leadoff homer that soared far over the Cardinals’ bullpen, Lynn did what he usually does. He threw fastball after fastball by the feeble New York bats, retiring 12 straight hitters in one stretch.

He allowed just two hits and a walk following Granderson’s 418-foot shot, fanning nine as he bagged his seventh win of the year. His fastball seemed to get faster as the night progressed, which is saying something considering that it was 92 degrees with lots of humidity at game time.

“It just shows his toughness,” manager Mike Matheny said of Lynn’s outing. “He’s one of those guys who you can call a stopper.”

There are few adjustments to Lynn’s games. He’s going to throw fastballs and dare you to hit them. If he puts them in the right spots, he figures you won’t do much with them.

“It’s pretty simple -- just don’t throw 3-1 fastballs down the middle,” he said. “Once I started getting ahead of the hitters, I was good to go.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-33.

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-7, 4.46 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 7-5, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn shrugged off a leadoff homer by New York’s Curtis Granderson and dominated for the remainder of the game en route to his seventh win. Lynn fanned nine for the fourth time this year, giving up only two hits and a walk after Granderson’s homer. It was the first time that Lynn reached nine strikeouts since a May 12 win in Cleveland.

--RHP John Lackey starts the middle game of this weekend’s series with the New York Mets on Saturday night. Lackey has worked six straight quality starts, including 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball on July 11 in Pittsburgh that turned into a no-decision when the bullpen blew a 3-1 lead late. Lackey faced New York on May 18 at Citi Field, getting no-decisioned despite allowing just three hits and a run over seven innings and just 76 pitches.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad) was activated from the 15-day DL Friday and batted third, going 0-for-3 before leaving for a defensive replacement after the seventh inning. Holliday missed 31 games following his injury June 8 in Colorado. He hit just three homers in his first 52 games, but is batting .298 and is fourth in the NL in on-base percentage at .412.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) won’t be able to start Sunday’s series finale against the Mets. The hope is that Garcia will be able to throw live batting practice by Thursday and could make a start near the end of July during the Cardinals’ 11-game homestand. Garcia was injured June 24 running the bases in a 6-1 win at Miami.

--LHP Nick Greenwood was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Matt Holliday on the 25-man roster. Greenwood appeared in one game for St. Louis, taking a 6-5, 14-inning loss Saturday night in Pittsburgh when he allowed a game-winning two-run homer to the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen. He could be back with the Cardinals in September when rosters expand to 40 players.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to go out and have nine pitches and three strikeouts every outing. But it happens. It’s part of the game.” - Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal, who had to throw 33 pitches in the ninth inning to get his 27th save Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right arm soreness) felt discomfort during a July 13 throwing session, and he did not pitch the next day in the All-Star Game. He pitched on July 17 and got the save.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. He took batting practice July 10 in Pittsburgh. He was activated July 17.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He will not be able to pitch July 19 as the team had hoped. If he can throw a bullpen session by July 23 he may be able to make a start before the end of July.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. There is no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He began a throwing program July 10. The Cardinals hope he can return in late July.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return during the 2015 season.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Tommy Pham