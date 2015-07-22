St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Stephen Piscotty was all business on Tuesday as he paced the length of the visitor’s dugout at U.S. Cellular Field about 90 minutes before his major league debut on Tuesday.

?Called up earlier from Triple-A Memphis, the 24-year-old prospect was preparing for his big league debut, playing in left field and batting ninth as the St. Louis Cardinals opened a brief two-game series against the White Sox.

Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a run scored. He beat out an infield grounder for his first major league hit in the fourth inning.

He usually bats higher in the lineup but didn’t mind being at the bottom on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “Not today.”

An Indianapolis native, Piscotty was batting .272 with 28 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 87 games at Memphis.

“I didn’t entirely expect (to be called up) but I anticipated it,” Piscotty said. “I had seen guys before me get called up before me and plugged in right away. I had a decent feeling there was a good chance that would happen.”

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny had no hesitation about quickly employing Piscotty.

“He’s having a great season so far in the minor leagues and has been one those guys we’ve been keeping an eye on and just seeing if the timing was right,” Matheny said. “Everything we’ve heard so far has been very positive.”

Piscotty will also offer versatility at first base -- a position he played in college -- with Matt Adams out since late May with a severe quad injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-5, 2.79 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 5-8, 4.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha (11-3) threw 100 pitches and allowed five earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out eight in a five-inning outing. His 11 wins are tied for second most in the National League with the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta. He also now has 20 career victories. “I felt really good through the first three,” said Wacha. “Then (I) just left some balls up in the zone, lost control of fastball command and didn’t miss the mistakes in the last couple of innings I was out there.”

--DH Matt Holliday went 2-for-4, scored twice and contributed four RBIs with his fourth inning grand slam home run. It was the sixth grand slam of his career -- the last on June 9, 2013, at Cincinnati -- and 275th career home run.

--C Yadier Molina went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. His third inning single to to right scored two runs and gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Molina is batting .284 in 86 games with two home runs, 17 doubles and 35 RBIs.

--OF/1B Stephen Piscotty was called up from Triple-A Memphis and inserted him into Tuesday’s lineup for his big league debut, batting ninth against the White Sox. Considered among the top prospects in the Cardinal organization, Piscotty was a supplemental first-round pick in 2012 out of Stanford University. He was batting .272 with 28 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 87 games at Memphis. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his big league debut, beating out in infield single in the fourth inning.

--OF Tommy Pham was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after spending 16 days with the Cardinals between July 3-19. Pham, 27, was batting .182 with one home run, four doubles and three RBIs.

--RHP Lance Lynn (7-5, 2.79 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season, second against the White Sox this year and third overall on Wednesday. He ranks 10th in the National League with a 2.79 ERA and his 111 strikeouts are 15th. Lynn did not get a decision in his previous start against the White Sox in St. Louis, allowing a single run in six innings on June 30.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In that situation you want to be aggressive. He’s got a chance to strike you out if you don’t get him early in the count. ... I got it pretty good.” -- Cardinals DH Matt Holliday, whose fourth inning grand slam helped his team top the White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He will make a minor league rehab start during the week of July 20-26 in the hopes of returning to the major league rotation before the end of July.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 21.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He began a throwing program July 10. The Cardinals hope he can return in late July.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return during the 2015 season.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/1B Stephen Piscotty