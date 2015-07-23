St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- For a position in such a state of flux, first base has been a productive spot for the St. Louis Cardinals so far this season.

Four different first baseman have produced a collective 58 RBIs, more than any other Cardinal position.

Matt Adams, who started the season at first before being sidelined with season-ending torn quad injury in late May, had 20 RBIs in 35 games.

Mark Reynolds, who has appeared in 46 games at first, has a team high 24 RBIs at the position, Xavier Scruggs has seven in 10 games and Dan Johnson has two in a pair of appearances.

Scruggs was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on July 11.

Left field is the next most productive position with 48 RBIs while 47 come from third base and 40 each from shortstop and second base spots.

The arrival of prospect Stephen Piscotty, an outfielder and first baseman, could also bolster numbers at the infield spot.

Through 87 games at Triple-A Memphis where he primarily played in the outfield, Piscotty had 11 home runs, a pair of triples and 31 RBIs.

He recently began playing first base, appearing at six games for Memphis.

He was 1-for-4 with a double on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 8-5, 3.03 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 8-5, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn had no decision while pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked just one. “We were attacking the zone with the fastball and pull away with the breaking ball,” Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said of Lynn. “He pitched good. We were facing a good team and they put something to him, but only two runs.”

--C Yadier Molina delivered a two-out triple -- his first since 2011 -- in the eighth inning to score three runs and give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. He’s now hit safely in his last four games and is batting .471 (8-for-17) against the White Sox this season.

--LF Stephen Piscotty recorded his first major league extra base hit with a double in the fifth inning. He has hit safely in his first two major league games and beat out an infield single in his Tuesday debut.

--DH Matt Holliday is hitting .268 (4-for-15) in his last five games since returning from the disabled list. He spent time on the 15-day DL with a right quadriceps strain. He’s batting .302 for the season through 57 games.

--RHP John Lackey (8-5, 2.90 ERA) makes his team-leading 20th start of the season and 375th of his career. He seeks his eighth straight quality start, having posted a .1.63 ERA over his past seven. Lackey allowed a single run to the Mets in his last start on July 18 in a 12-2 Cardinals victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It think (the pitch) was right in the corner away. I was looking for something middle, and it was a good pitch. I got lucky to find a hole.” -- Cardinals C Yadier Molina, after a three-run triple in a win vs. the White Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He will make a minor league rehab start during the week of July 20-26 in the hopes of returning to the major league rotation before the end of July.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 21.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He began a throwing program July 10. The Cardinals hope he can return in late July.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return during the 2015 season.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty