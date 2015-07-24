St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Scott Boras put the St. Louis Cardinals on notice during the All-Star break regarding their usage of closer Trevor Rosenthal, but the memo from baseball’s most prominent agent must not have made it to manager Mike Matheny.

Appearing for the 45th time in 95 games this year -- and the third time in as many nights -- Rosenthal needed 25 pitches to escape the ninth inning Thursday and preserve St. Louis’ 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals for his 30th save.

After taking three days off following a 33-pitch ninth inning Friday night in a save against the New York Mets, Rosenthal was more efficient in saves Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Chicago White Sox.

Matheny cited Rosenthal’s brevity Wednesday night, when he used only 10 pitches, as a reason why he let him work a third straight game. The gamble almost backfired, but after giving up a run and putting the potential go-ahead runs in scoring position, Rosenthal extricated himself from the mess with a strikeout and two grounders.

Afterward, Rosenthal called the situation “fun” and praised his teammates for helping him work out of trouble. Matheny sounded like a man who had a different description of the jam.

“Probably wasn’t quite as much fun when we were going through that inning,” the manager said. “But Trevor’s our best option there. Even when he’s in trouble, you know he can get you a strikeout at any time.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, 1-1, 1.08 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tim Cooney, 0-0, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey registered his eighth consecutive quality start Thursday night, picking up his ninth win of the year and improving to 7-2 at Busch Stadium. Lackey shut down the Royals after a two-run first inning, finishing with seven innings, six hits, two runs, two walks and five strikeouts on a season-high 110 pitches. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar said Lackey made adjustments, keeping the ball lower and moving it in and out.

--LHP Tim Cooney gets another start Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series in Busch Stadium with Atlanta. Cooney gave the Cardinals 5 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday in a 3-1, 18-inning loss to the New York Mets, allowing just three hits while walking four and whiffing seven. This will be his first career outing against the Braves.

--OF/1B Stephen Piscotty (stiff neck) was scratched from the lineup Thursday after not being able to move it comfortably to the left when he woke up. Piscotty said it shouldn’t be a long-term issue, but he admitted to being “bummed” after not being able to play first base for the first time in the majors. Piscotty debuted in left field Tuesday and Wednesday night at Chicago against the White Sox, going 2-for-8 with a double.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) made a rehab start Thursday night for Class A Peoria, going five no-hit innings against Clinton and throwing 58 pitches, 41 for strikes. Two Peoria relievers completed the no-hitter. The Cardinals hope Garcia will have no ill effects from the outing and so he can return to the rotation next week when Cincinnati is in town. Wednesday night would be the most likely spot for that.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) was sent to Double-A Springfield on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, and he pitched a scoreless inning against Northwest Arkansas, allowing a hit. Walden was 0-1 with a 0.87 ERA in 12 April outings before hitting the DL on April 30. He will have to prove he can pitch on consecutive days with no problems before the team brings him back up. Walden should slide back into his eighth-inning role at some point after returning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like this has been a good learning experience for me. I‘m learning that you can’t dwell on the past. What’s happened is happened. Tomorrow is a new day.” -- 3B Matt Carpenter, after busting out of a slump with home run Thursday in the Cardinals’ 4-3 win over the Royals.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Stephen Piscotty (stiff neck) did not play July 23.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He made a rehab start for Class A Peoria on July 23, and he might return to the major league rotation before the end of July.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 21.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He began a throwing program July 10.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty