St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- Eventually, everyone expects St. Louis to deal for a power bat before the trading deadline ends July 31.

But general manager John Mozeliak moved quickly to beef up a secondary need in the bullpen on Friday when he acquired right-handed reliever Steve Cishek from Miami for Double-A right-hander Kyle Barraclough.

Cishek bagged 73 saves in the previous two seasons but fell out of favor with the Marlins after a poor start to 2015 and was demoted all the way to Double-A Jacksonville in June. Recalled later in the month, Cishek gave up just one run in his last 13 appearances for Miami, regaining the movement on his sidearm deliveries.

Adding Cishek to the bullpen mix gives manager Mike Matheny more options for the later innings. Matheny can employ Cishek in a setup role, as a situational righty or even as a closer when Trevor Rosenthal requires rest.

The need for Cishek became more apparent when veteran right-hander Matt Belisle experienced a setback in his rehab from elbow inflammation last week. That the Cardinals moved him to the 60-day disabled list upon trading for Cishek is a sign that Belisle might not pitch again in 2015.

One phone call moved Cishek 20 games north in the standings. Can he help the majors’ top team continue its winning ways?

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-34

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-6, 2.33 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 10-4, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tim Cooney has pitched better in his second stint with St. Louis and was rewarded with his first win on Friday night after seven efficient innings. Cooney threw 74 pitches, 53 for strikes, against a depleted Atlanta lineup, allowing just five hits and two runs with no walks and five strikeouts. Cooney said his fastball command was the best it has been in his six MLB starts.

--RHP Carlos Martinez takes the mound for his first start after the All-Star break on Saturday night. Martinez pitched the last four innings of St. Louis’ 3-1, 18-inning loss to the New York Mets on Sunday after the team emptied its bullpen. Martinez has pitched four times in relief against Atlanta in the past two seasons, working 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

--RHP Steve Cishek was acquired from Miami on Friday in a move to beef up their bullpen. Cishek is 2-6 with three saves and a 4.50 ERA in 32 games for the Marlins but has an 0.71 ERA in 13 games after being recalled from Double-A Jacksonville last month. The 29-year-old offers the team a reliable setup option and can even close if Trevor Rosenthal needs a night off.

--RHP Kyle Barraclough was sent to Miami in exchange for RHP Steve Cishek on Friday. The 25-year-old Barraclough, a seventh-round pick in the 2012 draft out of St. Mary’s (Calif.), is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA and 12 saves between Class A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield this year. Barraclough has power stuff, fanning 51 in 39 2/3 innings, but has also issued 29 walks.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) has been transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL, a move that indicates he might not pitch again this year. Belisle recently experienced a setback in his rehab program and the club shut him down. The veteran was disabled on June 26 after going 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 games while working in every role except as closer in the bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty awesome. When it was getting towards the end of the game, I really wanted the team to win. But when I saw my name in the win column, it was pretty cool.” -- LHP Tim Cooney, after posting his first major league victory on Friday night.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. The move indicates he might not pitch again this year. Belisle recently experienced a setback in his rehab program and the club shut him down.

--OF/1B Stephen Piscotty (stiff neck) did not play July 23.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He made a rehab start for Class A Peoria on July 23, and he might return to the major league rotation before the end of July.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 21.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty