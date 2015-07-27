St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Michael Wacha burst on the scene in 2013, winning four postseason starts and carrying St. Louis to Game 6 of the World Series before Boston finally got to him and eliminated the Cardinals.

Now is the hard part for Wacha: Demonstrating he can make it through a full major league season and prove he isn’t a one-hit wonder.

Although he ate a 3-2 loss Sunday to Atlanta, Wacha might have taken a step in that direction. After a rocky first two innings in which he threw 51 pitches, walked three and looked nothing like the National League All-Star he was earlier this month, Wacha managed to find a rhythm.

He needed just 47 pitches to make it through the next four innings, leaving just nine outs for the bullpen to pick up. While Wacha fell to 11-4, his ability to make adjustments and get through six innings demonstrated evidence of progress, according to manager Mike Matheny.

“His outing was a little better than it looked,” manager Mike Matheny said of Wacha. “There were a couple of things which added to his pitch count. One fly ball which carried uncharacteristically far cost him.”

That was Adonis Garcia’s opposite-field homer into the St. Louis bullpen to start the sixth. But at least Wacha got there, another step in his development.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-2, 5.45 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-5, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha turned a shaky outing into a decent one Sunday but still ate the loss when he allowed a leadoff homer in the sixth to Adonis Garcia. Wacha threw 51 pitches in the first two innings and walked three men, but worked with more economy after that, making it through six innings on 98 pitches. He gave up five hits and three runs, fanning five.

--RHP Lance Lynn gets the ball Monday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series with Cincinnati in Busch Stadium. Lynn is coming off a no-decision Wednesday night, allowing two runs in six innings as the Cardinals rallied for a 3-2 win at the Chicago White Sox. In 14 prior appearances (11 starts) against the Reds, Lynn is 6-3 with a 3.73 ERA. This will be his first outing against them this year.

--1B Mark Reynolds (left hand) was available but didn’t play Sunday. Reynolds was plunked by a 94 mph fastball from Atlanta’s Shelby Miller in the third inning Saturday night, but played the game’s remainder and finished 0-for-2. Reynolds is 5-of-16 in his last five games and has drawn a team-high 11 walks in July, tied for ninth in the National League.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) will come off the 15-day DL Tuesday night to start against Cincinnati. Garcia worked five no-hit innings Thursday night in a rehab start at Class A Peoria, throwing 41 of his 58 pitches for strikes. It will be his first big league assignment since a 6-1 win June 24 in Miami, where he injured himself running the bases in the eighth inning. Garcia is 3-3 (1.69 ERA) in seven starts this year.

--CF Randal Grichuk (groin) left the game after six innings. Manager Mike Matheny didn’t consider the injury to be serious. Grichuk hurt himself running the bases after a fourth-inning single. It’s not known if Grichuk, hitting .281 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs, will be able to play Monday night against Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Reynolds (left hand) was available but didn’t play July 26. Reynolds was plunked by a 94 mph fastball from Atlanta’s Shelby Miller July 25.

--CF Randal Grichuk (groin) left the July 26 game after six innings. Manager Mike Matheny didn’t consider the injury to be serious. Grichuk hurt himself running the bases after a fourth inning single. It’s not known if Grichuk will be able to play July 27.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He made a rehab start for Class A Peoria on July 23, and he will come off the 15-day DL July 28 to start against Cincinnati.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. The move indicates he might not pitch again this year. Belisle recently experienced a setback in his rehab program and the club shut him down.

--OF/1B Stephen Piscotty (stiff neck) did not play July 23.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 21.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty