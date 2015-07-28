St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- One reason that the St. Louis Cardinals stand alone with the best record in baseball is their almost freaky ability to limit the opponents’ damage with runners in scoring position.

That was on full display Monday night in Busch Stadium, where Cardinals starter Lance Lynn didn’t have his best stuff or command but bore down in pressure situations to keep the Cincinnati Reds in check during a 4-1 win.

Lynn tightroped his way through a bases-loaded, no-out spot in the third, giving up just one run. After Jay Bruce ended an eight-pitch at-bat with a sacrifice fly, Lynn induced a first-pitch, double-play grounder from the impatient Brayan Pena.

In the seventh, the Reds pushed two men aboard for Home Run Derby champ Todd Frazier, he of the 27 homers and 29 doubles. Lynn fed Frazier fastball after fastball, the count reaching 3-2 and Frazier extending the plate appearance to eight pitches.

The last offering, a 94 mph fastball, produced a weak foulout to first baseman Dan Johnson. Lynn pumped his fist, Frazier slammed his bat in frustration, and the game was essentially decided.

“Lance didn’t have his best stuff tonight,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “He was fighting himself a little bit, but he was battling.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 8-5, 3.78 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 3-3, 1.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) will come off the 15-day disabled list to start Tuesday night against Cincinnati. Garcia hasn’t pitched since a 6-1 win June 24 in Miami, where he injured himself running the bases in the eighth inning. It will be his first outing against the Reds since earning a 6-3 win May 24, 2014, at the Great American Ball Park with a 5 2/3-inning performance.

--C Yadier Molina (illness) was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth after not feeling well. Manager Mike Matheny said after the game that Molina was dehydrated and also underwent concussion tests -- which he passed -- after taking a foul ball off the mask in the top of the first inning. Molina’s status for the Tuesday night game was unknown.

--1B Mark Reynolds (sore left hand) did not play for a second consecutive game, although he was available if needed Monday night. Reynolds was plunked by a 94 mph fastball from Atlanta’s Shelby Miller in the third inning Saturday night and finished that game, but he didn’t appear Sunday or Monday.

--CF Randal Grichuk (groin) didn’t start Monday night but was available to play if needed. Grichuk injured himself running the bases in the fourth inning of a 3-2 loss Sunday against Atlanta and left the game after six innings. Hitting .281 with 11 homers and 36 RBI in 224 at-bats, Grichuk has emerged as an everyday starter, and his absence for an extended period would hurt this team’s already sputtering offense.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Harris pitched in three games for the Redbirds while on rehab, taking the loss Thursday and throwing scoreless innings in his other two assignments. The rookie was 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 19 relief outings and 20 1/3 innings for St. Louis.

--RHP Lance Lynn didn’t have his best stuff, but he was able to grit his way through seven innings and earn his eighth win of the year. Lynn needed 115 pitches as he gave up five hits, three walks and two hit batters, but he ceded just one run as he kept Cincinnati hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. It was his 13th quality start in 19 outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Don’t get beat with the fastball, and hit the ball hard.” -- 2B Kolten Wong, on his game plan with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He hit a grand slam that led the Cardinals to a 4-1 win over the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (illness) left the July 27 game. He took a foul ball off the mask, but he passed concussion tests. His status for July 28 was unknown.

--1B Mark Reynolds (sore left hand) was hurt July 25. He didn’t play July 26-27, though he was available.

--CF Randal Grichuk (groin) left the July 26 game. He didn’t play July 27, though he was available.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He made a rehab start for Class A Peoria on July 23, and he will be activated for a July 28 start against Cincinnati.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty