St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- The numbers are those of a team out of contention, not a team possessing baseball’s best record and on the way to its 12th playoff berth in 16 years.

In the past 25 games, the St. Louis Cardinals are batting a paltry .224 with a .299 on-base percentage and a .340 slugging percentage. They are averaging just 3.5 runs per game, a stat not enhanced by a pitiful .183 average with runners in scoring position.

A 4-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night only turned up the heat on general manager John Mozeliak to an extent. With less than 72 hours until Friday’s 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline, the Cardinals need a bat, preferably one that can loft a baseball over a fence from time to time.

However, to opine that the addition of a player via trade can cure what ails the offense is to miss the point. The bats that are here simply aren’t providing enough.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter is in a two-month slump. Left fielder Matt Holliday is not 100 percent but is playing through a quad injury that cost him more than a month. St. Louis doesn’t hit enough homers and doesn’t manufacture enough runs in other ways to make up for it.

As presently constituted, the Cardinals are a postseason contender because they have the game’s best pitching and a criminally underrated defense. Even so, a wobbly offense leaves them vulnerable in any series.

RECORD: 64-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-7, 3.98 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 9-5, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) came off the 15-day disabled list to start Tuesday night and sailed through the first 5 2/3 innings before one mistake led to a three-run homer for Reds 1B Joey Votto and a loss. While Garcia dropped to 3-4 after his six-inning outing, it hasn’t exactly been his fault, as St. Louis has been blanked in all of his defeats. Garcia fell to 10-3 in his career against Cincinnati.

--RHP John Lackey will take the mound Wednesday night for the series finale with Cincinnati. Lackey is coming off a 4-3 win Thursday night against Kansas City that saw him give up two first-inning runs and then shut down the Royals for the next six innings in his eighth consecutive quality start. Lackey got a no-decision in an April 10 start against the Reds, a game that St. Louis lost 5-4.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for LHP Jaime Garcia on the 25-man roster. Tuivailala pitched effectively in some pressure situations during his second major league stint of the year, recording eight consecutive scoreless outings that saw him fan seven over eight innings. On the season, Tuivailala is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings.

--CF Randal Grichuk (groin) sat out a second consecutive game. Grichuk was injured running the bases Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta, leaving that game after the sixth inning. It is not known when Grichuk will return, but neither he nor the team anticipates this being a long absence.

--1B Mark Reynolds (sore left hand) returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games. Batting sixth and playing first base, he went 1-for-3 with a double. Reynolds was injured in the third inning Saturday in the Cardinals’ 1-0 win over Atlanta when he was plunked by a 94 mph fastball from RHP Shelby Miller. Reynolds was going to pinch-hit in the eighth inning Monday night, but the inning ended before the pitcher’s spot came up.

--C Yadier Molina (illness) was back in the lineup Tuesday night after leaving the Monday game for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning. Molina was drilled in the mask by a foul ball on the game’s second pitch Monday and was nauseated when he departed. He passed concussion tests, though, and felt well enough to talk with media after the game. He went 0-for-4 Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You look back at the home run pitch, (LHP Jaime Garcia) made a lot of good pitches up to that point. (Reds 1B Joey) Votto’s swinging the bat well, and he’s not going to let a lot of mistakes go by.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on the sixth-inning, three-run homer Votto hit Tuesday. The blast powered Cincinnati to a 4-0 win over St. Louis.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (illness) left the July 27 game. He was back in the lineup July 28.

--1B Mark Reynolds (sore left hand) was hurt July 25. He didn’t play July 26-27, and he was back in the lineup July 28.

--CF Randal Grichuk (sore groin) left the July 26 game. He didn’t play July 27-28. The injury isn’t considered serious.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty