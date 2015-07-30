St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Gentlemen, start your trade rumors.

When St. Louis left fielder Matt Holliday went down in the first inning of a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday night with a strained right quad for the second time in less than two months, it probably made the job of general manager John Mozeliak that much harder over the next two days.

A team badly in need of offense -- the Cardinals scored three runs or fewer in 51 of their 101 games -- now has to do something. And it won’t exactly be dealing from a position of strength.

“I guess the front office has some extra thinking to do,” Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward said.

Mozeliak often stresses the need not to panic when making decisions under the trade deadline gun. But there’s a clear need to add pop to the lineup since there’s a good chance that Holliday, the No. 3 hitter and the offense’s hub, is going to miss significant time down the stretch.

So look for St. Louis to be connected to everyone from San Diego’s Justin Upton to Milwaukee’s Adam Lind, and maybe even to Cincinnati’s red-hot Jay Bruce. Question is, can the Cardinals come up with the right pieces to fortify the offense, and how far will they go to do so?

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-37

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-4, 4.13 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 11-4, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey may have had some of his best stuff of the year, but ate the loss because St. Louis was blanked for the second straight night on Wednesday vs. Cincinnati. Lackey permitted just two hits and a run in eight innings, walking one and fanning eight, but Jay Bruce’s leadoff homer in the second was enough to beat him. It was the ninth straight quality start for Lackey, who has a 1.67 ERA in that stretch.

--RHP Carlos Martinez will get the call Thursday night when St. Louis opens a four-game series with Colorado in Busch Stadium. Martinez is coming off a 1-0 win Saturday night against Atlanta, tossing eight shutout innings to outduel former teammate Shelby Miller. Martinez beat the Rockies 4-2 on June 10 in Coors Field, working into the seventh inning and helping the Cardinals avoid a series sweep.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis. Walden made three appearances during rehab, giving up three hits and a walk in 2 2/3 scoreless innings while fanning four. Walden went 0-1 with an 0.87 ERA in 12 April appearances before landing on the 15-day DL on April 30.

--CF Randal Grichuk (groin) returned to the lineup after a two-game absence and batted seventh, going 1-for-3. Grichuk was injured in a 3-2 loss Sunday against Atlanta while running the bases and departed after the sixth inning. The team could have played Grichuk on Monday and Tuesday night but opted for a cautious approach.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) limped off the field and fell into the dugout after hitting into a double play to end the first inning. Holliday underwent an MRI after the game to determine the injury’s severity, and a trip to the 15-day DL seems likely for the second time in less than two months. The team will have more news on Holliday on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t see anything that was leading in the direction that this was going to reoccur.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on LF Matt Holliday latest injury after a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) limped off the field and fell into the dugout July 29. Holliday underwent an MRI after the game to determine the injury’s severity, and a trip to the 15-day disabled list seems likely for the second time in less than two months. The team will have more news July 30.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23 and transferred to Triple-A Memphis on July 29.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

