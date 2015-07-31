St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- With All-Star left fielder Matt Holliday on the shelf for most of the regular season’s remainder with a right quad strain, the St. Louis Cardinals acted quickly to fill the need for a power bat Thursday by acquiring outfielder/first baseman Brandon Moss from Cleveland.

But did it act too hastily and give up too much? Consensus around baseball was that the Cardinals settled for Moss, hitting just .217 for the Indians with 15 homers and 50 RBIs, at the cost of prime pitching prospect Rob Kaminsky, whose ERA at Class A Palm Beach was a spiffy 2.09.

However, St. Louis likes Moss’ versatility and feels he can thrive while playing his games away from Progressive Field. All but two of Moss’ homers were clouted on the road.

“I played terribly in Cleveland,” he said after the Cardinals’ 9-8 win Thursday night over Colorado. “I kept finding myself being late (on fastballs). I felt rushed (at the plate). It’s one of those things I can’t explain.”

Arriving about an hour before his first St. Louis game, Moss pinch-hit in the sixth and stayed in the game as part of a double-switch, going 0-for-2 before leaving in the ninth on another double-switch.

The Cardinals -- and their fans -- are hoping Moss can replicate his 30-homer form of 2013 in Oakland, not the results which made him available for what some feel was too steep a price.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 4-11, 6.33 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 11-4, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez had a rare off-night, getting peppered for 10 hits and five runs in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Martinez was overthrowing from the start and couldn’t gear himself down, even after being urged to do so by catcher Yadier Molina. He needed 100 pitches to finish his stint and was actually in line for a win before the Cardinal bullpen quickly coughed up the lead in the sixth.

--RHP Michael Wacha will get the start Friday night when St. Louis continues its home series with Colorado. Wacha took a 3-2 loss Sunday against Atlanta, giving up five hits and three runs over six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. He fell 4-3 to the Rockies on June 9 at Coors Field, giving up two runs in the sixth and seventh innings after dominating for the first five innings.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday for the second time in less than two months. He was injured in the first inning of Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati while trying to beat out a double play grounder. General manager John Mozeliak is hopeful that Holliday, hitting .290 with four homers and 31 RBIs in 63 games, will return before the regular season’s remainder.

--OF Brandon Moss was acquired via trade Thursday from Cleveland to fill the hole left by LF Matt Holliday’s injury. Moss was batting just .217 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs in 94 games with the Indians. Moss has cracked 20 or more homers in three straight seasons, including a career-high 30 for Oakland in 2013. He pinch-hit in the sixth inning and went 0-for-2, staying in the game at first base as part of a double-switch.

--LHP Rob Kaminsky was dealt to the Indians in exchange for OF Brandon Moss. Considered one of the Cardinals’ top prospects, Kaminsky was 6-5 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 starts for Class A Palm Beach. The New Jersey product was St. Louis’ second first round pick (No. 28 overall) in the 2013 draft, just a few picks after LHP Marco Gonzales. Cleveland has assigned Kaminsky to Class A Lynchburg.

--INF Greg Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for the second time this year and paid immediate dividends, drawing a bases-loaded walk to win the game Thursday night. Garcia is hitting .299 with no homers and 33 RBI in 336 at-bats for the Redbirds. He played for the Cardinals from June 19-July 4 and batted .417 with 12 at-bats, socking a pinch-hit homer on June 26 that helped St. Louis rally for an extra-inning win over the Chicago Cubs.

--1B Dan Johnson was designated for assignment by St. Louis Thursday, meaning the club has 10 days to determine whether to trade or release him, waive him (in the first seven days only) or send him to the minors. Johnson was 3-for-19 in his time with the Cardinals, knocking in two runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We found a way to win and it could start another hot streak.” -- Cardinals 1BMatt Carpenter, after a win over Colorado on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30 for the second time in less than two months. General manager John Mozeliak is hopeful that Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty