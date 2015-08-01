St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- With the heavy lifting apparently done in their opinion after Thursday’s acquisition of first baseman Brandon Moss from Cleveland, the St. Louis Cardinals spent the last day of the non-waiver trading deadline fortifying the bullpen.

In dealing for Milwaukee reliever Jonathan Broxton, the Cardinals advertised it as a way to give rest to heavily-taxed arms like Seth Maness and Kevin Siegrist, although Maness made his 52nd appearance in a garbage-time ninth inning of Friday night’s 7-0 rout of Colorado.

Broxton’s overall numbers are unsightly, as he’s 1-2 with a 5.89 ERA over 40 appearances, having allowed 41 hits in 36 2/3 innings. But St. Louis can help him extract more effective outings than the Brewers could in their rebuilding state.

Broxton still has good stuff, averaging more than a strikeout per inning, but has been slammed by lefties to the tune of a .349/.382/.524 slash line. Right-handers, on the other hand, bat just .238/.291/.425.

Also, the Cardinals’ underrated defense might help Broxton with batted-ball luck. On balls in play, Broxton is giving up a .356 average, which is partly a function of bad fortune and also a function of below-average defense.

If St. Louis manager Mike Matheny can pick good spots for Broxton -- i.e.: teams rife with right-handed hitters -- the nine-year veteran can offer his new team another viable late-inning option.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-4, 5.03 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 8-5, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha worked seven scoreless innings, making an adjustment to his delivery after three straight shaky starts, and earned his 12th win. Wacha gave up only four hits and a walk, fanning seven. He said after the game that he did a better job of getting his lower body and arm in sync, enabling him to be more efficient in his delivery and throw more strikes.

--RHP Lance Lynn takes the ball Saturday night when St. Louis’ weekend series with Colorado continues. Lynn is coming off a 4-1 win Monday night over Cincinnati, allowing five hits and one run over seven innings and 115 pitches. He has a track record of success against the Rockies, going 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA in four previous outings.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee on Friday, the Cardinals’ second deal to fortify a heavily-used bullpen in the last week. Broxton is 1-2, 5.89 in 40 games with the Brewers, although he has recorded 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings, an indication he still has good stuff. Owner of 118 MLB saves, Broxton has fashioned seven straight scoreless outings, covering 6 2/3 innings.

--OF Malik Collymore was dealt to Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Jonathan Broxton. Collymore was batting just .216 for Johnson City in the Appalachian League, but also possessed a .326 on-base percentage, an indication he has good plate discipline. The 20-year old Canadian batted .333 last year in the Gulf Coast League, tripling eight times in 54 games.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep) worked a hitless inning in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Memphis on Friday night, but will take a slight step back in the process. The Cardinals are saying that he needs to gain arm strength while improving conditioning at the same time. Walden has been on the DL since April 30, going 0-1, 0.87 in 12 appearances.

--RHP Miguel Socolovich was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Broxton. Socolovich was 4-1, 1.54 in 21 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen, far exceeding anyone’s expectations for him. But the Cardinals’ additions of Broxton and Steve Cishek in the last week meant someone who didn’t deserve a demotion had to go, and it was Socolovich in this case.

--RHP Marcus Hatley was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Friday. The team has 10 days to decide whether to waive, trade or release him, or send him to a minor league affiliate. Hatley was pitching for Triple-A Memphis, where he was 4-3 with five saves and a 2.17 ERA in 34 games, covering 46 games. He got into two games for the Cardinals earlier this year with no record.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had positive at-bats in key spots and I think we fed off that tonight.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a win vs. the Rockies on Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty