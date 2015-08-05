St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny continues to shuffle his batting order.

Why?

Because he can, especially with first baseman Brandon Moss in the mix.

Moss, acquired from the Cleveland Indians on July 30, gives the Cardinals a formidable middle-of-the-order bat, allowing Matheny to mix things up.

“We go through different periods where we want to take advantage of guys that are really swinging the bat well, and then find some spots for guys to help them get locked in again,” he said. “And also try to find out how Brandon Moss fits in. We’re mixing guys around to see what works.”

Also helps that the Cardinals are facing Cincinnati, which limited to one run in a three-game series last week at Busch Stadium.

For Tuesday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park, red-hot rookie Stephen Piscotty batted second, right fielder Jayson Heyward hit third for the first time this season, making him the first Cardinal to make starts in eight different lineup positions since Colby Rasmus in 2010.

“Just trying to maximize the at-bats he’s been able to put together,” said Matheny, of Heyward.

Additionally, Moss batted fifth and shortstop Jhonny Peralta remained in the cleanup spot on Tuesday.

The moves didn’t produce immediate results, thanks to another solid outing by Reds right-hander Anthony DeSclafani who allowed a two-run homer to third baseman Matt Carpenter in a 3-2 Cardinals loss.

Carpenter remained in the leadoff spot on Tuesday where he’s batting .361 with eight homers.

Matheny said he’ll continue to juggle the batting order based on performance and matchups.

“That’s just how a season goes with the ups and downs,” said Matheny. “It’s just about putting guys in spots where they’re comfortable where they are at that particular time. We’ll see how it goes. We have some flexibility.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 11-4, 2.61 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Walden had a setback in his recovery from a right biceps injury so the Cardinals recalled him from his rehab assignment. “One step forward, two steps back,” said manager Mike Matheny. He had posted an 0.87 ERA in 12 appearances prior to the injury. Players can remain on rehab for up to 30 days, so the Cardinals recalled him to stop that clock pending his recovery.

--RF Jayson Heyward batted third for the first time this season, making him the first Cardinals player to make starts in eight different lineup positions since Colby Rasmus in 2010. “Just trying to maximize the at-bats he’s been able to put together,” said manager Mike Matheny.

--RHP John Lackey allowed more runs in the first inning Tuesday than he had in any start since June 8, giving up three runs on five hits in a 3-2 loss at Cincinnati. But his struggles were short-lived. Lackey allowed just one hit over the next five innings and retired the final 14 batters he faced. “That first inning definitely could have gone a little bit different,” Lackey said. “I threw the ball OK. I needed to make better pitches with two outs.”

--3B Matt Carpenter batted leadoff again on Tuesday night and went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. Carpenter now is batting .361 with eight homers as a leadoff batter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That first inning definitely could have gone a little bit different. I threw the ball OK. I needed to make better pitches with two outs.” -- Cardinals RHP John Lackey, after a loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He was recalled from his rehab assignment on Aug. 4 due to a setback.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty