St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Like with most young hitters, the St. Louis Cardinals have seen the best and worst of Randal Grichuk -- sometimes on consecutive days.

“That’s a young hitter,” said St. Louis manager Mike Matheny. “He’s kind of a special case. Because one day he’ll look so out of whack and then the next day he’s hitting the ball all over the place.”

On Wednesday night, it was the latter.

Grichuk’s solo home run in the 13th inning lifted the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory at Cincinnati. He went 2-for-6 with a double, homer, and two RBIs in the game.

In his past seven games entering Wednesday’s game, Grichuk hit .385. Since the All-Star break, Grichuk, who turns 24 on Aug. 13, ranked fourth in the National League in homers (5) and seventh in slugging percentage (.696).

“There’s still room for improvement,” said Matheny. “We’ve seen him chase the balls out of the zone. Then the next day you’ll see him pitched the exact same place and he’s laying off. How do you explain it? Young hitter. You’ll have days you’re seeing the ball well and others you’re fighting it.”

Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a triple in Tuesday night’s game. It was hit seventh triple this season, tying Matt Carpenter for most in a single season since 2013.

Last season, Grichuk hit .245 with six doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 47 games.

“It’s pretty impressive, because there are no surprises with what he can do. He’s been around for a little while and yet he’s been able to make the adjustments,” said Matheny.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 12-4, 3.09 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-6, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Belisle is on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation but asked to remain travel with the team during his rehab. “I thought it was a brilliant idea,” said manager Mike Matheny. “I truly like his presence with our club. And our trainers can keep their hands on him. He’s been as advertised working with our young players, talking about the game, their stuff. He’s been a great asset to our team.” The 35-year old right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 appearances this season.

--RHP Carlos Martinez struggled for the second straight outing on Wednesday night. After allowing five earned runs last week against Colorado, Martinez gave up three runs in five innings, although just one was earned. He walked three, two of which scored. “He didn’t have his fastball command today,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He survived with his slider. The ball was coming out of his hand but his timing was off. That’s part of being a young pitcher. He’ll be fine.”

--3B Matt Carpenter is learning when to maintain a disciplined approach at the plate and when to let loose, according to manager Mike Matheny. On Wednesday night, Carpenter did a little of both. He walked twice while also clubbing a game-tying home run in the eighth inning in a game the Cardinals eventually won 4-3 in 13 innings. He has four homers in the past six games.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton has played for three National League Central clubs. He got to pitch against one of his former teams on Wednesday night. In his third appearance in a Cardinals uniform, Broxton struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh innings. It was his 10th straight scoreless appearance spanning 9 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know the ball flies here. (Hitting a homer) is always in the back of your mind, but you have to keep the same approach.” -- Cardinals OF Randal Grichuk, whose solo home run in the 13th inning lifted St. Louis to a 4-3 victory at Cincinnati.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty