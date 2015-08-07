St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- There was a moment in the sixth inning on Wednesday night when St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Randal Grichuk could have scored the tying run from second base but didn’t want to risk being thrown out.

Grichuk had sound reasoning. It was a one-run game and there was just one out. Manager Mike Matheny wants to instill a different rationale among his players.

“We’ve seen some outs made where guys were a little gun-shy,” Matheny said. “If it’s an aggressive mistake, we’ll take that over a passive avoidance of a mistake. I don’t want to be that kind of team.”

Matheny said his staff encourages players to trust their instincts. Even if a player is overly-aggressive on the basepaths, it forces the opposing defense to make a play which can result in errors or overthrows.

“One thing we can control is how hard we go on the bases and how much pressure we put on the defense,” Matheny said.

The Cardinals rank 20th in the major leagues in extra-bases-taken percentage. They’ve also been retired on the bases 44 times, which also includes force-outs which ranks in the top 10 in baseball.

The numbers don’t deter Matheny, who believes an aggressive approach in one facet of the game will bleed into others. It could come into play as games become more critical down the stretch and into the postseason.

St. Louis (69-39) moved to a season-high 30 games over .500 after Thursday’s 3-0 win at Cincinnati.

“It kind of sets the tone as to how the rest of the game’s played,” he said. “It’s like walking up to the plate and telling yourself, ‘I don’t want to strike out’. When you do that, it’s a passive approach. Our job as a staff is to create an atmosphere where you’re not afraid to make a mistake.”

RECORD: 69-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 8-6, 2.89 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-2, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha’s key to success in his past two starts has been finding and maintaining his rhythm on the mound. That was more challenging on Thursday afternoon when rain delayed the start of the game by more than an hour and created less than ideal conditions on the mound at Great American Ball Park. “The mound was slick,” Wacha said. “My foot was sliding a little bit.” Wacha overcame the weather to toss seven shutout innings for the second straight start in 3-0 victory over the Reds. He allowed four hits and two walks and had six strikeouts. He has given up one run or fewer in six of his eight career starts against the Reds. “He had big success with his changeup,” said manager Mike Matheny. “The curve ball was good when they weren’t expecting it. His fastball had life which made the curve even better.”

--C Tony Cruz delivered a two-out, RBI single in the fourth inning on Thursday to snap an 0-for-14 skid. Cruz was behind the plate for the series finale in Cincinnati to give Yadier Molina a day off. “It was all about the big hit today,” said manager Mike Matheny. “We got a two-out hit from Cruz ... that was the difference.” Cruz went 1-for-4.

--RF Jayson Heyward’s single in the fourth inning on Thursday meant he’s hit safely in 33 of his past 44 games. He also stole his 17th and 18th bases on Thursday. “He continues to put together solid at-bats,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He’s such a solid player.” Still, Heyward failed to homer, making it 37 straight homerless games for the right-fielder.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton kept his former team -- the Cincinnati Reds -- at bay for the second straight game. He walked two but didn’t allow a run, extending his scoreless streak to 10 games, spanning 10 1/3 innings. He struck out all three batters he faced in an inning of work on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had big success with his changeup. The curveball was good when they weren’t expecting it. His fastball had life, which made the curve even better.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Michael Wacha after a win vs. the Reds on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

