St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- When Matt Holliday went on the disabled list with a strained right quad one day before the trade deadline, it left many to wonder if the St. Louis Cardinals would try to acquire an outfielder to fill the void.

As it turns out, the Cardinals had one in house.

Randal Grichuk continued his impressive rookie season Friday by connecting on a three-run home run that capped a six-run fifth inning and turned a close game into a 6-0 rout.

Brewers right-hander Tyler Cravy had already retired Grichuk twice Friday, including a strikeout, when the center fielder came up with two outs in the fifth. Grichuk drilled a 1-1 offering 401 feet over the right-center field fence.

“Sometimes we over think this game,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s a guy that keeps it pretty simple. But he is also keeping track of what they are doing to him and trying to fix it on the fly.”

The 23-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and has homered in three of his last five games. Grichuk is batting .308 with three home runs and seven RBI in St. Louis’ six August games.

“The ball comes off his bat differently,” Matheny said. “He doesn’t need to put extra into it. It just jumps for him. He’s going to have those at-bats where he doesn’t look right, but when he gets it right it is impressive.”

Grichuk has quietly made his way into the conversation for National League Rookie of the Year.

With 14 home runs on the season, Grichuk is now tied with Chicago’s Kris Bryant and Houston’s Carlos Correa for third among rookies.

“He’s an exciting player,” Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter said. “With the injury to Holiday, he’s stepping up huge when we needed it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-39

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 3-4, 1.98 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-6, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday to provide a taxed Cardinals bullpen with a fresh arm. Recalled for the fourth time this season, Lyons is 8-5 with a 3.21 ERA while striking out 90 batters in 15 starts in Triple-A. The 27-year-old is 2-1 with a 5.02 ERA in six starts for the Cardinals this season. Lyons won back-to-back starts for St. Louis on June 13 and June 19. He last pitched in the big leagues on July 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

--INF Greg Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday to make room for an extra arm to be added to the bullpen. In 16 games with the Cardinals, Garcia was hitting .350 (7-for-20). Five of Garcia’s seven hits came as a pinch-hitter, as he has made just one big-league start this season.

--OF Randal Grichuk continued his torrid August by blasting a three-run home run Friday. The rookie is now hitting .308 with three home runs and seven RBIs in six games this month. With 14 home runs on the season, Grichuk is now tied with Chicago’s Kris Bryant and Houston’s Carlos Correa for third among rookies.

--3B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI on Friday. Carpenter is batting .406 with a National League-best five home runs and 10 runs scored since returning to the leadoff spot July 30.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came up with a bunch of zeros, which is good. But it was not the kind of good that you’ve come to see with him. He fought with fastball command, but he got his big pitches when he had to.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Lance Lynn after a win vs. Milwaukee on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty