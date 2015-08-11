St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Stephen Piscotty watched from the Busch Stadium dugout as Matt Holliday suffered a right quad strain while running to first base in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1-0 loss to Cincinnati on July 29.

A week earlier, Piscotty was making his major league debut. Now, he was about to be tasked with filling in for a seven-time All-Star.

The 24-year-old has performed admirably in place of Holliday.

By going 1-for-3 in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, Piscotty has hit safely in 14 of his 16 starts and carries a .333 batting average 57 at-bats into his big-league career.

“I feel good,” Piscotty said. “I‘m just up there trying to do my job every time, whatever the situation calls for. I was able to come through a couple of times tonight.”

Piscotty collected a pair of two-out RBI singles in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the Brewers. He looped a single to right to plate a run in the second inning and gave St. Louis a big insurance run with a line-drive single to right in the seventh inning.

On Sunday, Piscotty singled in the seventh and scored on Matt Carpenter’s three-run home run that temporarily gave the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.

“Even though it is very few opportunities, he’s just taking consistent at-bats,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Those (were) two big hits for us (Saturday). Both of them with runners in scoring position and two outs. He’s taking advantage of a very consistent approach. He doesn’t carry one at-bat into another.”

Drafted 36th overall out of Stanford University by the Cardinals in 2012, Piscotty began his professional career as a third baseman before shifting to right field with High Class A Palm Beach in 2013.

Piscotty played just 18 games in left field in the minor leagues, but he’s adapted well to the position with the Cardinals.

“He’s doing things in the outfield to that tells you no question this is a smart kid,” Matheny said. “Overall intelligence and baseball IQ don’t necessarily have to be at the same time, but he carries both.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-6, 4.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 11-4, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey allowed three runs over six innings Sunday to record his 11th straight quality start. Lackey has given up two runs or less in nine of his last 11 starts and has allowed three runs or less in 20 of his 23 starts this season.

--C Tony Cruz went 1-for-2 in a rare start in place of starter Yadier Molina. It was just Cruz’s 13th start of the season behind the plate but his third in the month of August. With the lack of playing time, the 28-year-old has struggled offensively. Cruz is hitting just .187 with two extra-base hits in 80 plate appearances.

--3B Matt Carpenter connected for a three-run home run off Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson in the seventh inning Sunday. Carpenter has homered in back-to-back games and four times in his last six games. The 29-year-old has a major league leading 16 extra-base hits since the All-Star break.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton was hit with the loss Sunday after allowing a two-run home run to Brewers LF Khris Davis in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old had not allowed a run over his last 10 1/3 innings dating back to July 2. In his four previous outings with St. Louis, Broxton had five strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I get back in that situation, I‘m probably going to use (RHP Jonathan) Broxton. He’s been dynamic for us. I’ll use him again because I think that’s one of the roles he’ll be playing for us.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

