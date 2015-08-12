St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Over his last two starts, Carlos Martinez looked like he was wearing down, giving up eight runs in 10 innings against Colorado and Cincinnati.

There was talk that Martinez could see his innings cut back -- perhaps even skipping a start or two down the stretch -- as St. Louis sought ways to keep him fresh for the postseason. Giving up three runs over the first four innings Tuesday night against Pittsburgh did little to quell that notion.

Then Martinez escaped a fifth inning jam and suddenly morphed into the pitcher who went from uncertain fifth starter in April to a first-time All-Star last month. Given a 4-3 lead after the Cardinals rallied for three in their half of the fifth, Martinez was at his best in the last three innings.

When closer Trevor Rosenthal fanned the side in the ninth, Martinez bumped fists with his teammates, his 12th win of the year in his hip pocket.

Asked following the game about the pros and cons of letting Martinez work through eight innings at a time where his workload has become a concern to some, St. Louis manager Mike Matheny didn’t waste time pondering the question.

“I was pretty interested in winning the game,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-5, 2.39 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 13-4, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday night, giving up nine hits in eight innings, but shut Pittsburgh down over the last four innings and earned his 12th win. Mixing in more off-speed stuff against the fastball-loving Pirates, Martinez kept them off-balance and tied his career-longest outing. It was the first time in his career that he didn’t issue a walk in a start lasting longer than five innings.

--RHP Michael Wacha takes the ball Wednesday night when St. Louis continues its NL Central showdown series with Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. Wacha has pitched seven shutout innings in each of his last two starts, stopping Cincinnati 3-0 Thursday in his last outing. He is 2-0, 1.69 in five career games against the Pirates and is 1-0, 1.42 in two starts this year.

--1B Matt Adams (right quad) has started taking controlled swings in the batting cage and could be cleared soon for batting practice. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule on his rehabilitation of an injury suffered May 26 against Arizona and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad) hasn’t resumed baseball activities yet, but St. Louis is optimistic that he’ll return to action before the season ends. Holliday was injured on July 29 in the first inning of a game against Cincinnati, the second time he’s incurred the same injury in less than two months. He missed 31 games from June 9-July 17.

--CF Jon Jay (left wrist) is taking swings off a tee and should progress to hitting off soft tosses and then taking live batting practice soon. But general manager John Mozeliak said Jay is at least two weeks away from a potential rehab assignment. Jay has been hampered by the injury all year, hitting just .223 with a homer and 10 RBI in 166 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was huge. We knew we had to get something going on offense.” -- St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong, on RHP Carlos Martinez getting out of a jam in a win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He is taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11 and should progress to hitting off soft tosses and then taking live batting practice soon. But general manager John Mozeliak said Jay is at least two weeks away from a potential rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11 and could be cleared soon for batting practice. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty