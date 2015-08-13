St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Defense goes unnoticed, until your team isn’t good at it.

Rarely does St. Louis get noticed for a lack of polish with its gloves, and it’s one big reason why it’s beating Pittsburgh this week in a National League Central showdown.

Bang on the Cardinals if you wish for inconsistent offense, and it’s not an unjustified charge. But to ignore the role their defense plays in their success is to discredit the team’s foundation, especially when you compare them to the Pirates.

While Pittsburgh’s infield these days has the ability to make any play an adventure, St. Louis just steadily catches the ball and makes accurate throws. It doesn’t give up free bases, doesn’t make its pitchers get four outs in an inning and executes little things time after time to keep winning games.

Wednesday night’s 4-2 victory was as much about what the Cardinals didn’t do as what the Pirates did. When St. Louis made plays with the glove or erased runners on the bases, Pittsburgh bequeathed extra outs with poor throws or mental errors in the field.

“Defense was a big game-changer tonight,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 7-6, 3.13 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 9-6, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha pitched in and out of jams during the last three innings and was rewarded with his 14th win, tying Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole for the league lead. Wacha gave up nine hits and three walks, but permitted only two runs, fanning seven. The Pirates were 0-for-10 against him with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Lance Lynn will get the call in Thursday night’s series finale with Pittsburgh. Lynn is coming off a 6-0 win Friday night in Milwaukee, firing six shutout innings despite allowing 10 baserunners on six hits and four walks. Lynn is 0-1, 4.91 in two starts this year against the Pirates, and is 5-4, 4.74 in 17 career appearances (15 starts) against them.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles tendon) is pushing the club for a late-season return, but that doesn’t appear to be feasible, considering that he’s less than four months removed from an injury that occurred on April 25 in Milwaukee. Wainwright, who was 2-1, 1.44 in four starts before the injury, won’t likely get a clean bill of health until late January, which would allow him to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) threw a ball Tuesday for the first time since suffering a setback late last month, but his odds for returning this season are murky. Belisle will need several weeks to build his arm strength to the point where he could start a rehab assignment, and most minor league teams are finished by Labor Day. He went 1-1, 3.00 in 30 relief outings before going on the 15-day DL June 26.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep) was given a new strength and conditioning program Tuesday that he feels could help him return to the team’s bullpen before the year is over. Walden was disabled April 30 after going 0-1, 0.87 in 12 outings. His recent rehab assignment was cut short when he reported a lack of strength in his shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to love his aggressiveness. He told me that when he got around second, he wondered what he was doing.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on C Yadier Molina on advancing to third on an error by the Pirates in a win Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He is taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11 and should progress to hitting off soft tosses and then taking live batting practice soon. But general manager John Mozeliak said Jay is at least two weeks away from a potential rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11 and could be cleared soon for batting practice. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the team’s bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty