St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In a macro sense, Thursday night represented a missed opportunity for St. Louis, a 10-5 loser to Pittsburgh. The Cardinals could have opened up an eight-game lead in the National League Central with a sweep of the Pirates.

But in a micro sense, St. Louis derived one bit of good news from the work of Tyler Lyons, making his first appearance with the team after being called up on Friday from Triple-A Memphis.

Relieving Lance Lynn in the first inning, Lyons gave up Neil Walker’s second hit of the inning that scored Pittsburgh’s seventh run. But that was just about it for the Pirates until Lyons departed following the sixth.

The left-hander gave the Cardinals 5 1/3 scoreless innings, permitting just three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. The lengthy outing not only gave St. Louis a chance to win late -- it cut its 7-0 deficit to 7-5 at one point -- but also saved the bullpen from getting totally chewed up in one game.

After the game, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny praised Lyons, who hadn’t pitched anywhere since a start for Memphis on Aug. 3 at Round Rock.

“He hadn’t thrown in a while,” Matheny said. “He’s been throwing the ball well to this point. To give him a chance to extend a little was just what we needed.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-9, 3.75 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 4-4, 1.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn didn’t have it Thursday night, getting knocked out after just 2/3s of an inning for the shortest outing of his 119 MLB starts. Lynn gave up six hits and seven runs, three earned, with a strikeout. While his defense let him down -- a throwing error by Matt Carpenter led to four unearned runs -- Lynn also threw far too many pitches over the plate’s middle.

--LHP Jaime Garcia will get the call Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series with Miami in Busch Stadium. He’s coming off a 3-0 win Saturday night in Milwaukee, where he muzzled the Brewers for seven innings, allowing only two hits. Garcia owns a 6-1 win earlier this year over the Marlins in a game where he injured his groin running the bases and landed on the DL for over a month.

--LF Randal Grichuk disclosed after Wednesday night’s game that he’s been playing with a foot injury for several weeks. Grichuk was in the lineup Thursday night, batting second, and went 1-for-4 with two runs. He’s been a mainstay in the Cardinals’ lineup this year, winning an everyday job and batting .284 with 14 homers and 43 RBI to inject himself into the Rookie of the Year race.

--C Yadier Molina drove in three runs, giving him an RBI in three straight games for the second time this year. Molina has knocked in runs in five consecutive games against Pittsburgh and might be rounding into form with the bat after a short lull following the All-Star break. His .283 average is second among the regular starters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was terrible, plain and simple. You give up seven runs and don’t get out of the first inning, that’s a poor effort. Next time, I’ve got to be better and I will be.” -- Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He is taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11 and should progress to hitting off soft tosses and then taking live batting practice soon. But general manager John Mozeliak said Jay is at least two weeks away from a potential rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11 and could be cleared soon for batting practice. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the team’s bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty