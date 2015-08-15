St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Standing in the batter’s box Friday night, St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter sized up the situation.

There was no score, teammate Mark Reynolds was at third with two outs and Miami right-hander Tom Koehler was dealing. With no guarantee the Cardinals would get a scoring opportunity as good again, Carpenter saw that third baseman Martin Prado was playing him off the line and toward the hole.

At that point, he decided a bunt was in order.

“It wasn’t so much as he was shifting as he was back (on the dirt),” Carpenter said. “I saw an opportunity to lay down a bunt. It was at a point in the game where no one was expecting it.”

Especially Reynolds or third base coach Jose Oquendo, who couldn’t exactly meet to discuss it, lest the Marlins figure things out. So Carpenter squared, Reynolds got a good jump off the bag and the ball waddled down the third base line so slowly that Prado had no chance to make a play.

That gave St. Louis the all-important first run in a game it went on to win 3-1, Carpenter adding a 419-foot solo homer in the eighth for insurance. But his biggest hit might have traveled all of 45 feet.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 2-2, 4.29 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 9-7, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia came within two outs of his first shutout in four years, but settled for 8 1/3 innings without an earned run and his fifth win of the year. Garcia was marvelous throughout, overmatching Miami with his 90 mph fastball that induced an array of weak swings and soft contact. In improving to 5-4, Garcia lowered his already tiny ERA to 1.57 and has to be in the discussion for a playoff start.

--RHP John Lackey is seeking his 12th straight quality start when he takes the mound Saturday night against Miami. Lackey was no-decisioned in St. Louis’ 5-4 loss Sunday in Milwaukee, leaving with a 4-3 lead after going six innings, allowing four hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts. He’s faced the Marlins just once, beating them 2-1 on June 18, 2005 when pitching for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

--1B Matt Adams (right quad) has started running, a positive sign that he might be able to return before the season’s over. Adams hasn’t played since suffering the injury May 26 in a win over Arizona. He was hitting .243 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 144 at-bats, and the club is hoping that he might be able to take a rehab assignment before their full-season affiliates end their season on Sept. 7.

--1B Mark Reynolds might have taken a step toward claiming more starts for the time being, collecting two hits and an RBI. Reynolds just missed a homer in the fifth by a couple of feet, the ball slamming high off the center field wall, and then added a run-scoring single in the seventh. It was his first multi-hit game since July 19 against the New York Mets and his first RBI since July 24 against Atlanta.

--3B Matt Carpenter produced offensively in every way, dropping a perfect bunt single in the fifth for the game’s first run and then whaling a 419-foot homer to left-center as the leadoff man in the eighth. It was Carpenter’s 18th homer of the year, and his 10th since July 1. The single also extended Carpenter’s hitting streak to 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just feels good to be out here contributing. I‘m doing the things I set out to do every time I‘m out there -- keep the ball low and keep my team in the game and give them a chance to win it.” -- Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia, after a win over Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He is taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11 and should progress to hitting off soft tosses and then taking live batting practice soon. But general manager John Mozeliak said Jay is at least two weeks away from a potential rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11 and could be cleared soon for batting practice. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the team’s bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty