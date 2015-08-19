St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Mike Matheny stood in front of a lecturn after his St. Louis Cardinals lost 2-0 Tuesday night to the San Francisco Giants and lamented the game’s clear storyline.

“Two hits in a game isn’t going to cut it,” Matheny said.

It was the ninth time the Cardinals have been blanked this year and it was one of their most anemic outings on offense, aside from being one-hit by Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and two-hit by the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom in an eight-day span in late May.

After making Ryan Vogelsong use 30 pitches in a first inning where it put men at first and second, St. Louis managed two baserunners for the game’s remainder. Shortstop Jhonny Peralta started the fourth with a booming double off the left-center field wall and third baseman Matt Carpenter led off the ninth with a walk.

It didn’t matter as the Cardinals, at least for one night, looked like a team finally weighed down by the burden of injuries that have left them without their top four outfielders going into the season.

Matheny said after the game that outfielder Jason Heyward (left hamstring) could return as soon as Wednesday night. That was one bit of good news for an offense that could sorely use it sooner instead of later.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-3, 6.05 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 5-4, 1.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn pitched a pretty good game, but suffered from no run support and waning command as he ate his second straight home loss. Lynn tied a career high with five walks, the last two coming with two outs in the seventh and forcing him out of the game. But he allowed only four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in a performance far better than his shortest MLB start in his last outing Thursday night.

--LHP Jaime Garcia gets the start Wednesday night when St. Louis concludes its series with San Francisco, as well as its nine-game homestand. Garcia stifled Miami Friday night in a 3-1 win, giving up just six hits and an unearned run over 8 1/3 innings. He’s fared very well against the Giants in his career, pitching to a 1.78 ERA in five career starts and going at least six innings in every game.

--OF Jason Heyward (left hamstring) didn’t start Tuesday night but was available for pinch-hit duty. Heyward departed Monday night’s game after two innings when he felt tightness and the Cardinals opted for a cautious tack, having already disabled Randal Grichuk earlier Monday. Manager Mike Matheny is hopeful the team won’t have to disable Heyward, who’s batting .287-11-43.

--1B Matt Adams (right quad) is heading for Florida when the team starts a 10-game west coast swing in San Diego Friday to continue his rehab. Out since May 27, Adams has healed faster than many predicted, as he’s starting to run and is taking swings off the tee. Adams, who hit .243-4-20 before his injury, might be able to return to action after rosters expand to 40 men in September.

--SS Jhonny Peralta fell victim to Busch Stadium Tuesday night when his well-hit ball to left-center thumped off the wall instead of carrying into the seats to break up a scoreless tie in the fourth. It looked gone off the bat, but just died near the fence, and as it turned out, St. Louis’ best scoring chance might have died with it. The booming double gave Peralta a seven-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew he wasn’t going to put up a game like he had last time. He did what he needed to do and gave us a chance. But two hits in a game isn’t going to cut it.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Lance Lynn after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Randal Grichuk (right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. The club has no timetable for his return.

--OF Jason Heyward (left hamstring) departed the Aug. 17 game after the second inning and did not start Aug. 18 but was available as a pinch hitter.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He is taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11 and should progress to hitting off soft tosses and then taking live batting practice soon. But general manager John Mozeliak said Jay is at least two weeks away from a potential rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11 and could be cleared soon for batting practice. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the team’s bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he’d be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. Wainwright appears to be ahead of schedule in rehabbing his injury.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

OF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty