St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- While the 100th homer in Yadier Molina’s career was without a doubt the main storyline of St. Louis’ 4-3 win over San Francisco, the more emblematic sequence of the Cardinals’ 77-43 season came in the bottom of the seventh.

Trailing 3-2, St. Louis evened the score with the following occurrences -- a leadoff single by Tommy Pham, an infield hit by Brandon Moss, a sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Peter Bourjos and a fielder’s choice grounder by third baseman Matt Carpenter that scored Pham when second baseman Kelby Tomlinson hurried a low throw home trying to cut down the speedy Pham.

“We had to do a lot of little things right in that inning,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

Bourjos’ bunt was off a high, inside pitch with the Giants knowing he was bunting. San Francisco then brought the infield’s middle in as Carpenter put a 1-2 pitch in play, an old Don Zimmer trick that can sometimes distract a hitter.

But Pham got a good jump off third and Tomlinson couldn’t make a quality throw to the plate. That wiped out the Giants’ brief lead and set the stage for Molina to play the hero’s role.

Without this team’s ability to do the little things, though, Molina’s milestone might not have been as meaningful.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 10-7, 2.87 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-12, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia got a no-decision after giving up seven hits and three runs over 6 1/3 innings, walking one and fanning five. Garcia was very sharp for four innings, throwing just 41 pitches, but San Francisco started making solid contact from the fifth inning on, starting three straight innings with hits. Garcia will get an extra day of rest before taking the mound again Tuesday night in Arizona.

--RHP John Lackey gets the call Friday night when St. Louis starts a 10-game road trip in San Diego. Lackey is coming off his longest outing as a Cardinal, going 8 1/3 innings Saturday night in a 6-2 win over Miami, and is seeking his 13th straight quality start. This will be his first outing at spacious Petco Park; he will face the Padres for just the fourth time in his career.

--OF Jason Heyward (left hamstring) wasn’t in the lineup for the second straight game but pinch-hit in the eighth and grounded out. Heyward said he is shooting to return to the lineup Friday night in San Diego. He left Monday night’s 2-1 win before the third inning after feeling tightness. On the season, Heyward is batting .287-11-43 and has swiped a team-high 18 bases in 20 attempts.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist) will accompany the team on its 10-game west coast trip and ramp up his baseball activity, the surest sign he’s starting to get close to a rehab assignment. Jay has been on the 15-day DL since July 1, his second lengthy DL stint of the year. Unable to drive the ball with authority most of the season, Jay has batted only .223 in 166 at-bats with a homer and 10 RBIs.

--C Yadier Molina cracked his 100th career homer to win Wednesday night’s game. It marked the first time he had batted fourth this season and also capped a three-hit game, his sixth of the year. It was also the first time Molina had homered while batting in the fourth spot in 19 career assignments there. Prior to Wednesday night, he was 10-for-57 as the cleanup hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t lie to you. I was thinking about it. I‘m glad I was able to do it so soon and do it to help us win a game.” -- Cardinals C Yadier Molina, on reaching 100 career homers in a win over San Francisco on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jason Heyward (sore left hamstring) left the Aug. 17 game. He did not play Aug. 18, and he pinch-hit Aug. 19. He should be available to start Aug. 20.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. The club has no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11, and he will ramp up his baseball activities in late August.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty