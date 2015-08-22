St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- What’s faster? Carlos Martinez’s fast ball or his grasping of the learning curve that comes with being a regular member of the St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation for first time.

What Martinez, who pitches on Saturday night against the San Diego Padres, has controlled is his emotions -- to a degree.

“Sometimes your biggest strength can also be your biggest weakness,” manager Mike Matheny said. “But the energy and life he brings is contagious.”

But Matheny said the key is not letting Martinez’s emotions get the best of him. That’s when he gets in trouble, although it’s been a rare occurrence in what has been a solid year. He takes a nifty 12-5 mark with a 2.78 ERA into Saturday night’s game.

“You can’t let it lead to a big inning,” Matheny said. “And that’s hard to figure out at the big-league level. But he’s done a nice job of it.”

Martinez has also learned while his fastball is keen, it can’t be his be all to end all. That’s another tough lesson to learn while pitching in stadiums with three decks.

“When you’re soaring through the minors with one pitch, you don’t need secondary pitches,” Matheny said. “You can get by on one pitch because you don’t need anything else. Up here you have to use a change-up, a breaking ball, and you have to learn that the hard way.”

But not only does Martinez have the stuff to be at the head of rotation, he could sit at the head of the class, too.

“He’s been a good student,” Martinez said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez 12-5, 2.78 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 7-11, 4.20 ERA PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jason Heyward wasn’t in the original lineup as he has been nursing a sore hamstring. But after working and running in the outfield before batting practice, he convinced manager Mike Matheny he was good to go. “This is a big outfield so we had to see how he felt,” Matheny said.

--1B Mark Reynolds was in the starting lineup and manager Mike Matheny said he deserved. Reynolds has also been splitting time there with Brandon Moss. “(Reynolds) has been getting some big hits for us,” Matheny said.

--LF Tommy Pham recorded his first career triple on Friday. But he also showed his speed in the outfield, making some nice defensive plays. “Tommy is getting some good jumps out there,” manager Mike Matheny said.

--RHP John Lackey snapped his street of 12 straight quality starts. Although Lackey said he wasn’t off his game. “I felt great starting off the game,” he said. “I was really locating my fastball well. It came down to one inning.” That would be the fifth when the Cardinals committed three errors and Lackey threw a wild pitch.

--OF Peter Bourjos came up as pinch hitter with the tying runs aboard in the eighth but was fanned by reliever Joaquin Benoit. He was throwing in the mid-90s, which made for a challenging at-bat. “Tough assignment,” manager Mike Matheny said. “But that is what these guys have to do if they don’t start. They have to figure out a way to help us off the bench.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had done a nice job of not having multiple mistakes in a game defensively and when you do see it, it stands out.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a loss to San Diego on Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. The club has no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11, and he will ramp up his baseball activities in late August.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty