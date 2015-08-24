St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Stephen Piscotty doesn’t see himself as a home run hitter ... yet.

“I am not necessarily trying to be conscious to hit a home run,” Piscotty said Sunday afternoon after he hit two home runs (plus a triple) and drove in five runs in the Cardinals’ 10-3 win over the Padres.

“I have spent a lot of time working on that and trying to get muscle memory. Hopefully, it is there. That’s the best way I can describe it.”

Piscotty, 24, the Cardinals first-round pick (36th overall) in the 2010 draft out of Stanford University, played his 30th game in the major leagues on Sunday.

He is hitting .324 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his first 105 at-bats. He also has nine doubles and two triples for a .562 slugging percentage.

But Piscotty said he is still adjusting after Sunday’s career-best game.

“I can pick up on some patterns of things that give me a clue to what might be going on,” he said. “Usually, I will attack that right away as best I can. You don’t want to be making too many adjustments. But I do feel like I have the ability to adapt.”

All four of Piscotty’s home runs have come during his past seven games. And he is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with runners in scoring position.

“That’s something that has stood out about Stephen, he does make adjustments,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “He learns from what happened the previous day and tries to get ahead of it. That’s a great example of what he’s able to do.”

Sunday’s game was definitely ahead of Saturday’s when he went 0-for-4 and struck out three times with a total of four runners in scoring position to end innings while the game was a scoreless tie or the Padres were clinging to a one-run lead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 9-8, 2.94 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 2-9, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Greg Garcia was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday morning and immediately started at second base for the slumping Kolten Wong. Garcia, 26, is a native of San Diego County was 0-for-4 in his first professional game in his hometown. His grandfather Dave Garcia is a former Major League manager who began scouting in the San Diego area in the early 1960s. Greg Garcia was the seventh-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2010 draft. He made two earlier stints with the Cardinals this season and is 7-for-24 (.292) with a homer and two RBIs.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Sunday to make room for Garcia on the 25-man roster. Lyons was 2-1 with a 3.96 earned run average in nine games (six starts) for the Cardinals. Rival hitters were batting .279 against Lyons, who had allowed 41 hits in 36 1/3 innings while striking out 25.

--RHP Michael Wacha, 24, allowed one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts Sunday to get his 15th win. Wacha, who is 15-5 with a 2.80 earned run average, is tied for the National League in wins and ranks 10th in ERA. Wacha has a 9-2 road record this season with a 3.11 ERA in 13 starts. Wacha was also 1-for-3 at the plate Sunday and stole the first base of his career.

--RF Jason Heyward was 3-for-4 Sunday with two runs scored, a RBI and his 19th steal. He fell a home run short of the cycle, popping out in the ninth on his last at-bat. Heyward, who is one steal short of his third 20-steal season, is hitting .339 (37-for-109) since the All-Star break. Sunday was his 33rd multi-hit game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a nice overall approach, especially after having the type of day he had yesterday.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on OF Stephen Piscotty.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11, and he will ramp up his baseball activities in late August.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty