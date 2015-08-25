St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- St. Louis second baseman Greg Garcia was determined to make something happen after his two fielding errors made right-hander Lance Lynn work a little harder Monday.

His aggressive base running helped ignite a three-run seventh inning in a 5-3 victory, helping Lynn to his 10th victory after he had been removed for a pinch-hitter.

“Lance picked me up time after time,” said Garcia, who was recalled Sunday and made his second straight start at second base to give Kolten Wong another day off.

“Going into that last inning I knew he was coming out of the game and to be honest I wanted to do something to get him the win. It was like, ‘I‘m going to hit a home run,’ but I know better than that. I saw an opportunity to be aggressive and try to change the game. It worked out this time.”

Garcia singled to open the inning and took third when no one covered the bag on pinch hitter Peter Bourjos’ sacrifice bunt down the third base line. Garcia slid around Arizona catcher Welington Castillo, who had the throw from first bounce off his glove as he ran toward the bag.

After Matt Carpenter walked, Garcia scored to break a 2-2 tie on center fielder Tommy Pham’s single, and catcher Yadier Molina’s two-out, two-run single capped a three-run inning to give Lynn the victory.

Garcia collied with Castillo at third base and stayed on the ground for a moment before remaining in the game. He left with a right thumb injury in the last of the seventh, but the injury is not believed to be serious.

“It’s one of those things that you are taught that when you are little, but it never comes up,” Garcia said. “It was going to be a tough throw for the guy across the diamond, and the guy was going to have to catch it on the run and tag me on the run.”

Garcia committed throwing errors as he attempted to turn a double play in the second inning and as he attempted to force a runner at second in the fifth. Arizona loaded the bases in the fifth inning before Lynn got Goldschmidt to ground into a double play on a 3-2 pitch.

“I can’t say enough about Lance and job he did,” Garcia said, “being the first guy to come up to me and say you’ll be all right, hang in there.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 5-4, 1.79 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-9, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn gave up nine hits in six innings, but four ground-ball double plays helped him limit the damage to two runs. “It’s making some pitchers when you needed to,” Lynn said. Lynn got Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, the league leader in RBIs, to ground into a double play with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning. “Any time you get the three-hole hitter out with the bases loaded and you get two outs out of it, it is a big situation,” Lynn said. He has never lost to Arizona, going 3-0 in nine appearances, seven starts. Lynn struck out two and walked three.

--2B Kolten Wong was given a second consecutive day off while in a 1-for-19 slide, with rookie Greg Garcia making his second straight start at second. “A couple of days (off) is pretty important,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “I know he is already wanting to be a part of it. We’ll figure it out after we watch today. We’re seeing how he is coming along with his work, and see how Greg looks out there. It’s good to give him a couple of days at well.”

--2B Greg Garcia, recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, had an eventful day. He committed two throwing errors while filling in for starter Kolten Wong but made a decisive base-running play in a three-run seventh inning, going from first to third on a sacrifice bunt when Arizona left third base uncovered. Garcia collided with Arizona C Welington Castillo on the play and Castillo reached but failed to hold a throw from 1B Paul Goldschmidt. “I saw an opportunity to be aggressive and try to change the game,” Garcia said. “It worked out this time.” Garcia left the game with a right thumb injury in the last of the seventh, replaced by INF Pete Kozma.

--RHP Matt Belisle was to see another specialist Monday, manager Mike Matheny said, for another opinion on the right elbow inflammation that has kept him on the disabled list since June 26. It was not caused by a setback, Matheny said, but just way to gather more information. “It’s a unique injury that has taken quite a few different looks,” Matheny said. “He felt good while we were in San Diego, which was a great sign. He’s been hitting all the ‘who’s who’ as far as the baseball circle goes with the orthopedists. Having them look at it and have their opinion.” Belisle is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season.

--CF Jon Jay will need a rehab assignment before he returns from the stress reaction in his left wrist that has kept him on the disabled list since July 1, manager Mike Matheny said. “He needs to play,” Matheny said. “When we get to the point where his strength is returning and he is feeling right, we’ll get him playing and get him back on the roster. We’d like to him get this in gear and give us an option out there.” Tommy Pham, Peter Bourjous and Randal Grichuk have played center field in place of Jay, who hit .223 in 57 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be honest, I wanted to do something to get him (RHP Lance Lynn) the win. I was like, ‘I‘m going to hit a home run,’ but I know better than that. I saw an opportunity to be aggressive and try to change the game. It worked out this time.” -- 2B Greg Garcia.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, but there remains no timetable for his return. He was to see another specialist Aug. 24, manager Mike Matheny, as part of the process of gathering opinions and treatment options.

--2B Greg Garcia (thumb) was removed for precautionary reasons in the seventh inning Aug. 24 after colliding with Arizona C Welington Castillo, but the injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11, and he will ramp up his baseball activities in late August.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty

