St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The St. Louis Cardinals set the tone for their 9-1 victory over Arizona two batters into the game Tuesday, and the Diamondbacks never recovered.

Matt Carpenter walked to lead off a four-run first inning. He charged to third base on what appeared to be a routine single by Tommy Pham to medium-deep right field that Yasmany Tomas fielded while moving toward the infield. Carpenter beat the throw at third, and Pham never hesitated in taking second. Both scored on Jason Heyward’s single two batters later.

The two reprised the effort in the fourth inning, when Carpenter was hit by a pitch and Pham followed with another single to right. This time, Carpenter made third easily and Pham cruised into second when Tomas’ throw went over the cutoff man. Both scored again.

It is the Cardinals’ way.

“We love that aggressiveness,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “The aggressiveness of taking a base, whether it is a stolen base or an extra base on a ball hit into the outfield. Those sort of things we’ve been really talking about a lot since spring training and trying to make a little difference in the little things we can do to put pressure on the defense and the pitching staff.”

Carpenter appeared to be pushing the envelope in the first inning, when a good throw might have caught him.

That is fine.

”We like that,“ Matheny said. ”You know what? (If) he’s out, you’re going to see us over there high-fiving him. There is always that saying about not the first or third out at third base. And we get that. Especially early in the game, we have an opportunity to set the tone. We have the opportunity for a big inning. For me, his aggressiveness allowed us to do that.

“It may be looked down upon from people on the outside, but not from us. We want pushing the envelope, and Tommy thinking two right out of the box allowed a couple of runs to happen in both situations.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-45

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 10-8, 2.99 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 3-3, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia improved his career record to 5-0 against Arizona when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings during a 9-1 victory Tuesday. He batted before he threw a pitch, usually a pretty good sign, as the Cardinals batted around in a four-run first inning. “We were talking about that the other day -- it’s a good feeling when you get to hit in the first inning,” Garcia said. “It means something good is happening. It’s always good to score runs.” Garcia is 3-0 at Chase Field and 2-0 at Busch Stadium against Arizona. He has given up three runs in 16 2/3 innings at Chase.

--2B Kolten Wong singled, doubled and drove in the final run in a four-run first inning Tuesday in his return to the lineup after two days off, much of it spent working on his stroke. He entered in an 1-for-19 skid. “A couple of good at-bats,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “The first one, real short with a guy on base. Not doing too much, taking what they are giving him. A hard hit ball that gives him an RBI. Every one of those just builds for that next opportunity.”

--3B Matt Carpenter walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice in the first four innings. He was hit in the right elbow and replaced in the sixth inning. “It hit him in a bad spot,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who indicated the injury did not appear to be serious.

--CF Peter Bourjos broke out of an 0-for-20 skid with a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning for the final run of a 9-1 win at Arizona. “A little confidence -- that’s what everybody out here needs,” manager Mike Matheny said when asked what he hoped the homer would give Bourjos. “Peter has been really everything we could ask him to be in the situation he’s been in this year. The consummate pro. Doing whatever we’ve asked of him. It’s nice to be able to get in there and do something.” Bourjos, a native of Phoenix, remained in the game and tracked down a well-hit ball in right-center field for the second out of the ninth inning.

--CF Tommy Pham had two singles and a triple and scored three times while recording his second three-hit game in the past four days. Both of Pham’s singles in the first and fourth inning came with a runner on first base, and both times he hit the hole between first and second. “Good situation hitting,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “Not trying to do too much. Taking what they are giving him. He’s a strong kid. He has good bat speed, a short compact speed.” Pham had his first career three-hit game Saturday in San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a tough ballpark to pitch in, and they have a really good lineup over there. They have some of the best hitters in the league going. It’s always a tough challenge for me. A lot of preparation that went into it. I was able to keep us in the ball game.” -- LHP Jaime Garcia, after pitching the Cardinals to a 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Matt Carpenter (sore right elbow) left the Aug. 25 game. The injury was not believed to be serious.

--2B Greg Garcia (sore right thumb) left the Aug. 24 game for precautionary reasons. He returned to action Aug. 25.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he might throw off a mound in late August.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11, and he will ramp up his baseball activities in late August.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he feels could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty