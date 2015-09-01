St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Heading into the season’s final month, the St. Louis wanted to find an excuse to give starting pitcher Carlos Martinez a little time off.

The Cardinals got the alibi they needed Monday to skip Martinez for Tuesday night’s game, as his back balked at him. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will come up from Triple-A Memphis to pitch his first major league game of the year, and Martinez’s back -- and power-packed right arm -- will chill out in the dugout.

Owner of a 13-6 record and 2.91 ERA after a 5-3 verdict Thursday night in Arizona, Martinez is pitching far better than anyone had a right to expect from the team’s fifth starter. He earned his first All-Star team berth, although he didn’t pitch in the game.

Martinez wasn’t quite as consistent in August, though, which is no surprise considering he has worked 47 more innings than he ever previously logged in a professional season. With St. Louis all but assured of a postseason appearance, the team wanted to save some innings for October and maybe early November.

So with a five-game division lead in its pocket after an 8-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday, and with a capable young arm at the ready, the Cardinals can afford to give Martinez a brief break and then reinsert him for a Labor Day visit from the Chicago Cubs.

Time will tell if a week and a half between starts will give Martinez a second wind for the home stretch. St. Louis is betting the answer is in the affirmative.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-46

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 5-5, 3.24 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Marco Gonzales, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey left the game with a 3-2 lead but didn’t get his 12th win as Kevin Siegrist gave up a three-run homer to Ryan Zimmerman that preceded St. Louis’ five-run outburst in its half of the seventh. Lackey fanned four in a row at one point and finished with eight, giving up just four hits and two runs (one earned) over six innings. Lackey’s four walks were one off his season high.

--LHP Marco Gonzales will be called up from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday night to make the start against Washington. Gonzales is just 1-4 in 17 minor league starts this year with a 4.42 ERA, getting a no-decision in his last start Thursday night at Reno. St. Louis still regards him as a potentially valuable tool for the postseason, remembering he won two games in last year’s NL Division Series as a reliever.

--RHP Carlos Martinez (back) will skip his scheduled start Tuesday night, but he expects to make his next start Sept. 7 against the Cubs. Martinez last pitched on Thursday evening in Arizona, garnering a 5-3 win by working six innings. The Cardinals talked at some point about skipping a start for Martinez to keep him fresh for the postseason, and this gives them a chance to do that.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal was reinstated from the paternity list Monday after missing the weekend series in San Francisco while his wife gave birth to the couple’s second child. He got the save Monday with a scoreless ninth inning. Rosenthal is second in the NL with 42 saves and leads all NL relievers with a 1.49 ERA. He has converted 16 consecutive save chances dating back to July 17.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for RHP Trevor Rosenthal, who came off paternity leave. Tuivailala pitched a scoreless ninth Saturday in San Francisco, fanning two. He is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 major league appearances this year and figures to get called up next week once the rosters expand to 40 players. With his 100 mph fastball, he has a chance to make the postseason roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think anyone in the clubhouse doubts this is the kind of team we are. We chip away, grind at-bats. They just keep coming.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals overcame a 5-3 deficit to earn an 8-5 win over the Nationals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Martinez (sore back) will skip his scheduled start Sept. 1, but he expects to make his next start Sept. 7.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) was hurt Aug. 29. The injury is considered minor, and he is scheduled to start Sept. 4.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11. He took early batting practice Aug. 26, and he began an rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 28.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning during an Aug. 30 bullpen session.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He is out with the same injury for the second time in less than two months. The Cardinals hope Holliday will return by the end of the season.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he felt could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty