St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Expanded rosters mean expanded options for major league managers in September, and St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny wasted no time Tuesday employing a trio of call-ups from Triple-A Memphis.

Left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales started in place of Carlos Martinez and his balky back, lasting just 2 2/3 innings before leaving amid a fusillade of Washington hits during the third inning.

However, the Cardinals’ other reinforcements played important late-game roles in an 8-5 win that pushed the team 40 games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 17, 2005.

Reliever Mitch Harris pitched the last two innings, maneuvering his way out of a first-and-third, two-out spot in the ninth by inducing a fly ball from Ian Desmond and then earning his second win when St. Louis rallied.

Catcher Cody Stanley’s fourth big league at-bat -- he had three in late April, including his first hit -- came as a pinch hitter in the ninth. His two-out double kept the inning going, and he eventually scored the winning run on Brandon Moss’ three-run homer.

Few probably had Harris and Stanley playing key supporting roles in a big September win. But as is the case with the Cardinals this year, it seems as if anyone they put on the field contributes positively.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-46

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-11, 2.88 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 15-4, 2.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Marco Gonzales was officially recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis, and he started against Washington. He lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk with a strikeout. Gonzales missed over the plate’s middle repeatedly in the third inning, giving up one hard-hit ball after another before departing.

--RHP Michael Wacha gets the call Wednesday night when St. Louis finishes its series with Washington. Wacha owns a win over the Nationals this year, beating Max Scherzer -- his opponent on Wednesday night -- 4-1 on April 23 in D.C. Wacha got a no-decision in San Francisco Friday night, giving up four unearned runs on a third inning grand slam by the Giants’ Marlon Byrd before slamming the door for the rest of his six innings.

--RHP Mitch Harris was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for his third stint of the year with St. Louis. Harris is 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 19 games with the Cardinals, picking up a win on May 5 over the Cubs to become the first Naval Academy grad to earn an major league victory. Harris went 0-4 with a 3.38 ERA at Memphis, bagging four saves and registering 20 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

--C Cody Stanley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, giving St. Louis a third catcher and some flexibility if it wants to run for Yadier Molina late in a game. Stanley was up with the Cardinals in late April, collecting his first big-league hit as a pinch hitter in Milwaukee on April 26. While at Memphis, Stanley batted .241-7-45 in 92 games, seeing time in the outfield and as a DH in addition to catching.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) took batting practice before Tuesday night’s game, and manager Mike Matheny joked that he cost the team a lot of BP balls. But Holliday is probably a couple of weeks away from being able to return to action, as he has to prove he can run on his leg. Holliday has been on the DL since July 29, when he was injured while trying to leg out a double-play ball against Cincinnati.

--1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) left the game for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth, and his status is day-to-day, according to the club. Reynolds was drilled in the bottom of the third by RHP Doug Fister for a painful RBI. Reynolds played two more innings in the field but couldn’t swing a bat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t even remember my trip around the bases.” -- 1B Brandon Moss, whose three-run, walk-off homer gave the Cardinals an 8-5 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) left the Sept. 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carlos Martinez (sore back) skipped his scheduled start Sept. 1, but he expects to make his next start Sept. 7.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) was hurt Aug. 29. The injury is considered minor, and he is scheduled to start Sept. 4.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11. He took early batting practice Aug. 26, and he began an rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 28.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning during an Aug. 30 bullpen session.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, but he had yet to resume running. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he felt could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty