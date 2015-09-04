St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- A night after giving one of its young guns a couple of extra days off, the St. Louis Cardinals stole a little more rest for their other young fireballing right-hander.

The Cardinals scratched Michael Wacha from his start Wednesday, opting to save him, probably for next week’s visit from the Chicago Cubs. They recalled three pitchers from Triple-A Memphis, giving lefty Tyler Lyons the start against the Washington Nationals.

With a six-game lead in the NL Central and baseball’s best record, St. Louis figured the time was right to save innings now so that Wacha can be fresher for October. What’s more, with a stretch of 26 straight games against division foes starting Friday night, the Cardinals clearly thought those were more important than a random meeting with Washington.

Think of it as a San Antonio Spurs type move, although Cardinals manager Mike Matheny will never be accused of trolling sideline reporters in the manner of a Gregg Popovich. But like the NBA coaching legend, Matheny sees a bigger picture.

St. Louis is understandably pointing at October this year, as it usually can, and knows that it will need Martinez and Wacha to make a deep postseason run. With its heavy lifting done for this series after two comeback wins, it took a chance on Lyons.

Although the 4-3 loss was aggravating in that the Cardinals left 13 men on base and wasted a 16-hit night, Lyons pitched decently. St. Louis lost no ground in the division and got some rest for the young pitchers it will need next month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 7-7, 4.10 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 13-6, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday and got the start against Washington, giving St. Louis six decent innings. Lyons gave up six hits and three runs, walking one and fanning six. He had trouble keeping the ball in the park, allowing three solo homers that traveled nearly 1,300 feet, but he used a sharp breaking ball to get most of his strikeouts during the first three innings.

--RHP Carlos Martinez will get the start Friday night when St. Louis starts a crucial three-game NL Central series with second-place Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. Martinez hasn’t pitched since Thursday night, when he won 5-3 in Arizona but tweaked his back. His turn was skipped Tuesday night. He will make his fourth start of the year against the Pirates; he went 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA in the first three.

--RHP Michael Wacha had his turn skipped in the rotation as the Cardinals opted to give him rest for the second time since the All-Star break. Wacha is likely to return to the mound next week during a home series with the Cubs. In his last start Friday night in San Francisco, Wacha got a no-decision despite pitching six innings without allowing an earned run.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) will miss his turn Friday night, but he should be able to take the mound again next week when the Cubs hit town. Lynn was injured Saturday in a 6-0 win at San Francisco when he twisted the ankle while fielding a ground ball in the eighth inning. With an off-day Thursday and a six-game lead in the division entering Wednesday night, management veered toward caution with Lynn.

--1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) didn’t play Wednesday night, although he might not have gotten the call anyway, giving that he is 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts against Washington’s starter, RHP Max Scherzer. Reynolds left for a pinch-hitter in the fifth Tuesday night after he was drilled by a Doug Fister pitch in the third inning with the bases loaded. Reynolds’ status is day-to-day.

--LHP Nick Greenwood was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to add a third left-hander to the St. Louis bullpen, but he was optioned back to Memphis after the Cardinals’ 4-3 loss to Washington on Wednesday night. Greenwood appeared in one game for the Cardinals, in Pittsburgh on July 11, taking the loss in a 14-inning game on Andrew McCutchen’s two-run homer. Greenwood went 12-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 31 games, including 21 starts, this year in Memphis.

--RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, giving St. Louis more depth in a solid bullpen. Socolovich has pitched well in two stints with the team this year, going 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 21 outings, 16 of which were scoreless. He went 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 21 appearances with Memphis, not allowing a run in his first nine games.

--LHP Marco Gonzales was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, one day after making a spot start for St. Louis. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Nationals in his first major league outing of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a totally different pitcher with men on base. With no one on, he’ll give you a pitch to hit. But with guys on base, he won’t give you a pitch to hit. You just try to hang around and hope he’ll make a mistake, and he doesn’t make many.” -- St. Louis 1B Brandon Moss, on Washington RHP Max Scherzer. Moss hit a solo homer off Scherzer on Wednesday, but the Nationals emerged with a 4-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) left the Sept. 1 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carlos Martinez (sore back) skipped his scheduled start Sept. 1. He will start Sept. 4.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) was hurt Aug. 29. The injury is considered minor, but he will miss his scheduled Sept. 4 start.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was taking swings off a tee as of Aug. 11. He took early batting practice Aug. 26, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 28.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning during an Aug. 30 bullpen session.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, but he had yet to resume running. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he felt could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Tommy Pham

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty