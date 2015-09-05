St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Despite a wave of injuries that has cost them the services of an entire starting outfield, their top two starters and a key set-up man, the St. Louis Cardinals have built the majors’ best record.

Help is arriving off the disabled list bit by bit. Outfielder Jon Jay became the first regular to rejoin the club for its September push when he was activated off the 15-day DL on Friday following a brief rehab stint for Triple-A Memphis.

Jay even got into a 9-3 loss to Pittsburgh as part of a double switch before the sixth inning and batted twice, flying out and grounding out. He could get a start Saturday when the Pirates trot out right-hander Charlie Morton.

Before the month is done, St. Louis harbors realistic hopes of welcoming back left fielder Matt Holliday, and outside chances to return the likes of power-hitting outfielder Randal Grichuk, Opening Night starter Adam Wainwright and first baseman Matt Adams.

How manager Mike Matheny integrates those guys into a mix that has done nothing but win will be fascinating. Holliday is the only guy assured of regaining his spot in the lineup, as the team is simply better with him in the No. 3 spot even though he may not hit with the power he once did.

Matheny has about a month to figure out who most belongs on a 25-man postseason roster. For guys like Jay, making contributions in that time frame will be vital if they are to play in October.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 8-6, 4.22 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 7-4, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez had good stuff but inconsistent command and not enough luck on his side Friday night. Martinez touched 99 mph in his first start since Aug. 27, but needed 100 pitches to work five innings, giving up seven hits and four runs as he absorbed the loss. Martinez threw 36 pitches in the first inning, but yielded runs on a bloop single and a broken-bat single. He walked three and fanned five.

--LHP Jaime Garcia will get the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its NL Central showdown series with Pittsburgh. Garcia is coming off his worst outing of the year, a 7-5 win Sunday in San Francisco which saw him allow 10 hits and four runs over 6 1/3 innings. In his career against the Pirates, Garcia is 1-1, 0.73 in five career appearances, although he hasn’t faced them since 2012.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) pitched a simulated game Friday and might have a chance to rejoin the club before the season’s end. Belisle’s been disabled since June 26 after going 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 games, all out of the bullpen. His rehab has hit stops and starts, but the simulated game is a big step forward for the veteran.

--OF Matt Holliday (right quad) did some running in the outfield Friday, the most important part of his quest to return before the season ends. Holliday has spent two stints on the DL this year with the same injury, one from June 9-July 17 and the second starting on July 30. The team wants to make sure Holliday can run at full speed before activating him, knowing the importance of his presence in the third spot in the lineup.

--1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) didn’t start for the second straight game but pinch-hit in the eighth, singling and scoring a run. He left Tuesday night’s 8-5 win over Washington for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning after being hit by a Doug Fister pitch. Reynolds was on deck to pinch-hit in the seventh inning Wednesday night, but the inning ended before his spot came up.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist) was activated from the 15-day DL Friday, the first of several Cardinal position players to be activated for the stretch run. Jay has struggled with this injury all season, batting only .223 with one homer and 11 RBI in 57 games. In four rehab games at Triple-A Memphis, Jay went 5-for-13, cracking a homer and stealing a pair of bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first inning was a little rough for him. Two busted bats ended up scoring runs. He actually did a nice job, but he ended up with 36 pitches after the first inning, so it was an uphill battle after that.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Carlos Martinez after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) left the Sept. 1 game, and he didn’t start Sept. 2-3. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carlos Martinez (sore back) skipped his scheduled start Sept. 1. He will start Sept. 4.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) was hurt Aug. 29. The injury is considered minor, but he will miss his scheduled Sept. 4 start.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning during an Aug. 30 bullpen session. He threw a simulated game Sept. 4 and could be back this season.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11 that he felt could help him return to the bullpen before the year is over.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty