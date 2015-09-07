St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Randal Grichuk is back, but with conditions that include no hitting or fielding for a few days.

The St. Louis Cardinals activated the rookie outfielder from the 15-day disabled list Sunday before their 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, although he can only pinch-run for the next few days. It is a move a team can only make in September when rosters expand to 40 players.

Sidelined since Aug. 17 with a right elbow problem, Grichuk hopes to be able to hit in a game by next weekend, when the Cardinals start a 10-game road trip in Cincinnati. He might not be able to throw as quickly, although he hopes he can start some light tossing this week.

It would certainly be helpful to St. Louis if Grichuk can be close to or at 100 percent for the playoffs, because his power certainly was a boon to a lineup that doesn’t always hit homers.

Grichuk has 15 homers in 289 at-bats, and 43 of his 82 hits went for extra bases, including a team-high seven triples. Grichuk also plays plus defense at all three outfield positions and adds decent speed to the lineup.

The best-case scenario is that Grichuk is healthy for the postseason and can play center field with Matt Holliday and Jason Heyward in left and right, respectively, and hot-hitting rookie Stephen Piscotty at first. The next week will tell plenty about that tale.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 8-9, 3.89 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-8, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey’s 22nd quality start in 28 outings wasn’t good enough to produce a win Sunday night. Lackey gave up 10 hits and three runs over 7 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts, but with Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole limiting St. Louis to just two singles, Lackey was doomed. Lackey induced three double-play balls, tying his single-season high of 23 with five more starts remaining.

--RHP Lance Lynn (ankle) will return to the rotation Monday when he starts the opener of a home series with the Cubs. Lynn hasn’t pitched since injuring himself after working 7 1/3 scoreless innings Aug. 29 at San Francisco in a 6-0 win. In his career against Chicago, Lynn is 6-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 13 career appearances, 12 starts. He lost two starts against the Cubs earlier this year.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Sunday, although he won’t be available to do anything but pinch-run for the next few games. Grichuk is hoping to be cleared to hit in games by next weekend in Cincinnati, and he hopes to start throwing next week. A Rookie of the Year candidate before the injury, Grichuk is hitting .284 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) has been ruled out for the season’s remainder, according to GM John Mozeliak. Walden will need to undergo surgery to avoid a lengthy rehab. The eighth-inning setup man enjoyed a great April, allowing just one earned run in 12 appearances, but he hasn’t been able to recover from the injury that has shelved him since April 30.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) threw a simulated game Sunday, pitching to teammates Matt Holliday and Matt Adams, as he attempts to come back before the season’s end. Belisle went on the disabled list June 26 with a 1-1 record and a 3.00 ERA in 30 appearances out of the bullpen. It is not known what his next step will be in his comeback.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt great. I wouldn’t take much back, honestly. You’ve got to give Cole a lot of credit. He threw well.” -- Cardinals RHP John Lackey, who was outdueled by Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s 7-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) left the Sept. 1 game, and he didn’t start Sept. 2-6. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) was hurt Aug. 29. He missed his scheduled Sept. 4 start, but he will rejoin the rotation for a Sept. 7 start.

--OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He was activated Sept. 6.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning Aug. 30. He threw simulated games Sept. 4 and Sept. 6.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. He might be able to return in September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He is due to undergo surgery.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty