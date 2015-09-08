St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Lance Lynn’s preference was not to skip a turn after his ankle came up wonky in the eighth inning of a 6-0 win at San Francisco Aug. 29, but St. Louis manager Mike Matheny opted for a cautious approach and skipped Lynn’s turn Friday night.

Whether it was because of three extra days between starts or because Lynn’s good stuff never made it to the mound Monday, the big right-hander logged his second ugly start in less than a month at Busch Stadium.

Lacking fastball command, Lynn was strafed for seven hits and six runs in 2 1/3 innings, walking two and fanning two. He threw only 32 strikes out of 59 pitches and many of his pitches found the barrel of Chicago Cubs bats as Lynn ate a 9-0 loss.

Afterward, Lynn made it clear he would have rather taken his normal turn, but also admitted his command just wasn’t good enough.

“When you’re in a rhythm and a creature of habit, the extra time is never wanted,” Lynn said. “It’s just part of it, but you’ve got to go up there and pitch when your name is called. The ball was just all over the place.”

Lynn will shoot for better results Saturday in Cincinnati, when he goes back to work on his normal four days rest against an opponent he’s controlled for most of his career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 7-6, 3.55 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 15-4, 2.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn (ankle) simply didn’t have it Monday, getting knocked out after only 2 1/3 innings, seven hits and six runs. Lynn lacked fastball accuracy, frequently getting pitches into hitters’ nitro zones and then paying the price. It was his first start since leaving a 6-0 win Aug. 29 in San Francisco in the eighth inning, and Lynn hinted after the game that the time off didn’t help him.

--RHP Michael Wacha returns to the rotation Tuesday night for the middle game of this series with the Chicago Cubs. Wacha’s turn was skipped Wednesday night as the club sought to gain him a little extra rest for what it expects to be a long postseason run. Wacha last pitched on Aug. 28 in San Francisco, taking a no-decision after pitching six innings and giving up four runs, all unearned.

--2B Kolten Wong (calf) was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, although he was available off the bench if needed. Wong admitted to feeling tightness Monday morning and manager Mike Matheny opted to give him a day off. The move cost the Cardinals a favorable matchup as Wong was 4-for-6 in his career against Chicago starter Jason Hammel. --RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles’) threw a light bullpen session Monday to applause from his teammates when it was done. Wainwright has been disabled since April 26 after suffering the injury in Milwaukee. If Wainwright is able to beat long odds and make it back before the season ends, he will do so as a reliever. If not, he should be ready to go for next spring.

--C Yadier Molina’s double in the second inning snapped an 0-for-14 skid, and he added an infield hit in the fourth to load the bases. But when St. Louis failed to score, leaving its deficit at 8-0, Molina was pulled for the game’s remainder so that he could rest for the series’ last two games. It was the first time in 12 games that the Cardinals lost when Molina enjoyed a multi-hit game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been so accustomed to seeing that starting pitching so locked down that when we don’t see it it looks extremely odd. Today was one of those days.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals’ last three defeats occurred by a combined 21 runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) was hurt Aug. 29. He missed his scheduled Sept. 4 start, but he started Sept. 7 start.

--2B Kolten Wong (calf) was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch Sept. 7, although he was available off the bench if needed. Wong admitted to feeling tightness that morning and manager Mike Matheny opted to give him a day off.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning Aug. 30. He threw simulated games Sept. 4 and Sept. 6.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. He might be able to return in September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He is due to undergo surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty