St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Right-hander Sam Tuivailala was called up from Triple-A Memphis for the fifth time this year on Tuesday, likely the St. Louis Cardinals’ final roster addition.

In this case, though, last does not mean irrelevant. That is because Tuivailala throws a 100 mph fastball that he is learning to harness with more consistency, making him a candidate to fill a postseason roster slot.

After getting a taste of the big league life last September with two rocky outings against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuivailala took strides toward being a more polished pitcher this year. Not only has he improved his control, but he also is mastering a cutter that he displayed in an Aug. 29 win at San Francisco, bagging two ninth-inning strikeouts.

While the Cardinals are still in a race, as their National League Central lead was trimmed to 4 1/2 games Tuesday night with an 8-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Tuivailala might get a pressure spot or two to show what he can do.

With nine consecutive scoreless outings, Tuivailala shouldn’t lack for confidence when his number is called. If he can put zeros on the board, he would at least get his foot in the October door.

And as manager Mike Matheny showed in past Octobers, he isn’t scared to use an unproven youngster in the postseason.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-51

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 9-10, 3.59 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 13-7, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha was pounded by the Cubs for six hits and six runs in four innings, absorbing just his fifth loss of the year. Wacha didn’t have his command, much like RHP Lance Lynn on Monday, and he left a spate of pitches over the plate’s middle against a hot-hitting team. Skipped from his previous turn in the rotation for rest purposes, Wacha said the layoff had nothing to do with his performance Tuesday night.

--RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Wednesday in the series finale against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. Martinez absorbed a 9-1 loss Friday night against Pittsburgh, needing 100 pitches to cover five innings, during which he allowed seven hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Martinez is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three appearances against Chicago this year, beating the Cubs 8-1 on June 28.

--2B Kolten Wong (calf) didn’t start for the second consecutive game but was available off the bench if needed. Wong reported tightness Monday and didn’t start, but he pinch-hit in the ninth inning that day and reached first on a third strike that got by the catcher for a wild pitch. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny switched Matt Carpenter from third base to second base Tuesday.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for the fifth time this year. Tuivailala, whose fastball has been clocked at 100 mph, is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 outings with the Cardinals, and he hasn’t allowed a run in his past nine appearances. With Memphis, Tuivailala went 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 17 saves in 43 games, 45 innings.

--OF Randal Grichuk’s first swing since coming off the 15-day disabled list resulted in a 451-foot homer into the third deck in left field, initiating a five-run Cardinals rally in the seventh inning that gave them life. Grichuk got a second at-bat in the inning, but he fanned with the bases loaded for the third out. Grichuk is still not cleared to play in the field because of his right elbow inflammation, and he might not see action in the field for a few more days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything felt really good. I just couldn’t get it under control and keep the ball consistently down in the strike zone.” -- RHP Michael Wacha, who took the loss Tuesday as the Cardinals fell 8-5 to the Cubs.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (calf tightness) did not start Sept. 7, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He sat out Sept. 8, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning Aug. 30. He threw simulated games Sept. 4 and Sept. 6.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He started taking controlled swings in the batting cage Aug. 11. He might be able to return in September.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He is due to undergo surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty