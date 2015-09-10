St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When outfielder Randal Grichuk was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday, it was announced that he could only pinch-run for a few days while the team made sure his inflamed right elbow was up to hitting and throwing.

One 451-foot pinch-homer later, St. Louis decided that Grichuk’s inability to throw was less of a risk than not having his power bat in the lineup against Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester, so he was playing center field on Wednesday and batting fifth.

The worst-case scenario bit the Cardinals in each of the first two innings. On Anthony Rizzo’s long double to right center in the first that scored Chris Coghlan, Grichuk fielded the ball and immediately shoveled to right fielder Jason Heyward, confirming that he couldn’t make a throw of any length.

In the second, Dexter Fowler’s hard grounder easily scored pitcher Jon Lester from second as Grichuk lobbed a throw toward second.

“That was the risk we took going into this,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny admitted. “We’re trying to find ways to help our offense and against a left-handed thrower, we need every big bat we can get. We’re not going to rule this out again in the future.”

Grichuk and his tender wing might be back in there Thursday night when the Cardinals face Cincinnati left-hander John Lamb. If that’s the case, St. Louis hopes Grichuk can field more fly balls and fewer grounders.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 8-4, 1.89 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 0-3, 6.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez managed to give the team five innings despite being in consistent trouble, allowing 10 hits and a walk but just three runs as he tight-roped out of jams over the last three innings. Martinez was throwing his fastball up to 98 mph, but left too many pitches over the plate’s middle and the Cubs took advantage of that in the first two innings.

--LHP Jaime Garcia will take the ball Thursday night when St. Louis starts a 10-game road trip in Cincinnati. Garcia is coming off seven shutout innings in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Pittsburgh, allowing only four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. He faced the Reds once this year, absorbing a 4-0 loss July 28 in Busch Stadium after allowing a three-run homer to Joey Votto in the sixth that snapped a 0-0 tie.

--2B Kolten Wong (calf) didn’t start for the third straight game but was available off the bench if needed. Wong reported tightness on Monday and didn’t start, but pinch-hit in the ninth inning, then didn’t play Tuesday night. For the third straight game, St. Louis manager Mike Matheny switched Matt Carpenter from third base to second.

--1B Matt Adams (right quad) was activated off the 60-day DL Wednesday, but it’s not known when he’ll be able to play. Adams was injured on May 26 while legging out a double against Arizona and hasn’t played since. The club was trying to fast-track him last month but Adams suffered a setback. He was hitting .243 with four homers and 20 RBIs when he went on the DL.

--LHP Nick Greenwood was designated for assignment Wednesday, giving the team 10 days to decide what to do with him. Greenwood went 13-6 with a 5.79 ERA in 32 games (22 starts) at Triple-A Memphis, but lost his only appearance with the Cardinals this year in a 14-inning contest July 11 at Pittsburgh. Greenwood was recalled to St. Louis a week ago but was sent back to Memphis nine hours later after a game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did everything he wanted to do. But that’s why you keep grinding away -- to hopefully drive up his pitch count and get him out of there.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on Cubs LHP Jon Lester, who earned no decision Wednesday as the Cardinals dinged up his bullpen in a win.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29. He was activated Sept. 9, but it is not known when he will be able to play.

--2B Kolten Wong (calf tightness) did not start Sept. 7-9, but appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 7 and 9. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning Aug. 30. He threw simulated games Sept. 4 and Sept. 6.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He is due to undergo surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty