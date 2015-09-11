St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The St. Louis Cardinals hoped their come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Wednesday would spark a winning streak. Instead, it was more of the same Thursday night when the Cardinals lost 11-0 to the last-place Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis has been outscored 38-10 in its past five games.

“This was another one that we obviously didn’t like a whole lot,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “It certainly wasn’t pretty.”

The Cardinals have lost five of seven, including defeats by scores of 7-1, 9-0 and 11-0.

“They’re all (bad),” Matheny said. “A few of these happened where we’ve had a lot of runs given up and pulled quite a few of our players. We’re giving young pitchers an opportunity to pitch. We haven’t seen a lot of that this year.”

Matheny called left-hander Jaime Garcia’s Thursday start “atypical”. Garcia allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings while losing for the first time since July 28.

However, it is a continuation of a concerning trend for the Cardinals, who still lead the National League Central by 4 1/2 games after the Pittsburgh Pirates also lost Thursday.

“We’ve been so good all year,” said Garcia of the Cardinals’ starting pitching. “That’s baseball. We as starting pitchers just need to try to do our jobs, which is keeping us in ballgames. No excuses. Just have to prepare for the next one.”

The Cardinals rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to snatch a 4-3 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.

What could’ve been the Cards’ fourth straight ugly loss resulted in a happier flight to Cincinnati for a four-game set against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, which is off to a rough beginning.

“You’re going to have those days where things don’t look right,” Matheny said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 11-9, 2.90 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 4-8, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Greg Garcia is 8-for-20 as a pinch hitter to lead the team in that category. Manager Mike Matheny can attribute his success to several factors. “You have to have some bat speed,” said Matheny. “He also studies the game. He takes a professional at-bat. Takes pride in how he does prepare.” Garcia entered as a defensive replacement, then reached on an error in the eighth inning Thursday, snapping a four-game hitting streak.

--INF Matt Adams singled in his first at-bat after missing 91 games with a right quad injury that required surgery. “It was nice to see him back,” said manager Mike Matheny. In fact, Adams’ single in the ninth inning was among few bright spots for the Cardinals in an 11-0 loss to the Reds. Adams was reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday.

--LHP Jaime Garcia struggled with his command throughout his 4 1/3 innings Thursday. Garcia allowed six runs on six hits and four walks over 94 pitches in an 11-0 loss at Cincinnati. “He had really good movement, but some run off the plate,” manager Mike Matheny said. It was Garcia’s first loss since July 28, also against the Reds, a span of five starts.

--CF Randal Grichuk was not in the Cardinals’ lineup Thursday, though he appeared as a pinch runner. While he is swinging a hot bat, as evidenced by his 451-foot homer Tuesday, he is recovering from an elbow injury that prevents him from reaching the infield with throws. “He’s lengthening his throws every day,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s getting close.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was hard to get those outs. Lots of walks. There were some long at-bats. It was atypical for him.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on LHP Jaime Garcia, who took the loss Thursday as the Cardinals fell 11-0 to the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (calf tightness) did not start Sept. 7-10. He is expected to be back in the lineup Sept. 12.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning Aug. 30. He threw simulated games Sept. 4 and Sept. 6. He is expected to be activated by Sept. 13.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He is due to undergo surgery.

