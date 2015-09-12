St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- John Lackey gave the St. Louis Cardinals just what they needed Friday night before rain suspended their game with the score tied 2-2 in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park.

Lackey’s two earned runs allowed and 10 strikeouts over seven innings were a welcome occurrence for a Cardinals’ rotation which struggled in recent games.

“He was terrific in some high-leverage situations,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He just got better as the heat got turned up.”

Reds catcher Ramon Cabrera hit his first career home run to put his club ahead 2-1 in the second inning.

Cardinals second baseman Greg Garcia responded with his second career homer to tie the score in the fourth before heavy rain halted the proceedings.

The game will resume at 12:30 p.m. EST on Saturday prior to the regularly scheduled game which was to begin at 1:05 p.m. EST.

When play resumes, Pete Kozma will be on first base for the Cardinals with no outs in the eighth.

Right-hander J.J. Hoover will be on the mound for Cincinnati.

“I think (Hoover) will be better served going straight out of the chute instead of waiting around (during a lengthy rain delay) tonight,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Lackey’s performance was key for the Cardinals who own a four-game lead on the second-place Pirates in the National League Central.

Matheny believes the recent string of lopsided losses and poor starting rotation is being blown out of proportion.

“The message from the outside world is the sky is falling every time a team has any patch that’s rough,” he said. “It happens to everybody. Let’s be realistic here. It’s baseball.”

This patch is particularly glaring.

Entering Friday’s game in Cincinnati, the Cardinals’ starting rotation had posted an 8.01 ERA in its past five games, with starters pitching past the fifth inning only twice.

The 11 runs allowed in Thursday night’s loss were the most scored by the Reds in a shutout of St. Louis since a 12-0 victory on June 4, 1971.

Despite losing six of eight games including losses of 11-0, 7-1, and 9-0, the Cardinals’ lead in the Central was reduced by only 1 1/2 games.

The veteran Lackey played the role of stopper on Friday night.

“We needed to win a game, that’s the bottom line,” said Lackey, who was looking for his 12th victory. “You have to pitch pretty good to win. I needed to throw a lot of innings (Friday) to give the bullpen a break.”

Matheny’s message to his club is to stay the course.

“Keep doing what you’ve been doing,” Matheny said prior to Friday’s game. “If you start putting more on yourself, you’re not increasing your odds of success. It’s not time to start thinking that what we’ve been doing for 140 games isn’t right.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-9, 3.12 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 8-10, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Greg Garcia leads the Cardinals with eight pinch-hits. He earned a start on Friday night and homered for second time in his career and first time since June 26. “He continues to give us good at-bats,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He’s a ballplayer. That’s the best way to describe him. He works hard to find ways to help us out.”

--RHP John Lackey gave the struggling Cardinals exactly what they needed with seven strong innings Friday night before the game was suspended by rain. Lackey allowed two runs and seven hits with three walks and 10 strikouts over 112 pitches. “He was terrific,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He just got better when the heat got turned up.”

--2B Kolten Wong has missed four games with a calf injury but he could return to the Cardinals lineup as early as Saturday. He took ground balls on Friday and will be evaluated again Saturday. “We’ll trust our medical team,” said manager Mike Matheny. Wong is among the Cards’ best clutch hitters with a team-leading 25 two-out RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was terrific in some high-leverage situations. He just got better as the heat got turned up.”-- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP John Lackey in Friday’s suspended game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (calf tightness) did not start Sept. 7-11. He is expected to be back in the lineup Sept. 12.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He experienced a setback in his rehab in July, and the club shut him down. He was throwing again in early August, and he threw a simulated inning Aug. 30. He threw simulated games Sept. 4 and Sept. 6. He is expected to be activated by Sept. 13.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He is due to undergo surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty