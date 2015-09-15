St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The St. Louis Cardinals have used more than 100 different starting lineups this season, and not entirely by choice.

“Not going for a record there,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “I’d like to throw the same lineup out there every day.”

It’s credit to the Cardinals’ team approach that they don’t have any players mentioned as candidates for the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

But now that Matheny’s club has hit a rough stretch in September, going 2-8 to being the month which has been highlighted by losses of 7-1, 9-0, and 11-0, is there a need for an MVP-caliber performer to emerge from the St. Louis clubhouse?

Matheny prefers his club not think in those terms.

”That’s part of that trap where one guys thinks ‘I’ve got to go fix this“,” he said. “Rarely do you see that actually free them up to be as good as they can be. It usually makes them tighter. We need to rely more than ever on that team concept.”

The Cardinals still own the major-league’s best winning percentage and the NL’s top run differential.

With right-handed ace Adam Wainwright and outfielder Matt Holliday still recovering from injuries and a few regulars slumping, St. Louis is resisting panic.

On Sunday, Matheny rested infielder Brandon Moss, who is mired in an 0-for-23 slump, among other lineup tweaks which resulted in a 9-2 victory to avoid a four-game sweep at last-place Cincinnati.

“We’ve got to get something going,” Matheny said. “Just looking hitter to hitter to see who’s in a good spot right now.”

Even after losing three straight at last-place Cincinnati, reducing the Cardinals’ lead in the NL Central to 2 1/2 games over the second-place Pittsburgh Pirates, Matheny continued to preach patience.

“We’re going to grind our way through this,” he said. “That’s the challenge ... to stay even-keeled. We need the same type of players that got us through the first 140 or so games. We don’t need a superhero right now.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89054

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 13-7, 3.12 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 1-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Stephen Piscotty has shown an uncanny ability for a young player to adjust as major league pitchers adjust to him. “Everybody is trying to pick him apart and find (his weaknesses),” said manager Mike Matheny. “It’s pretty rare for a young kid to be able to that. Leads to less time in those valleys.” On Sunday, Piscotty went 2-for-4 with two walks and a run.

--INF Brandon Moss, mired in an 0-for-23 slump, was given a day off on Sunday. “Try to get him some work without having to be game work,” said manager Mike Matheny. “Get him into a spot where he gets that good feel and confidence back. Need to get him back in a good place.”

--LF Tommy Pham was inserted into Sunday’s starting lineup to provide a spark, and he did just that with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his first homer since July 5 and it gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead. Pham went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.

--C Yadier Molina threw out Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton attempting to steal second in the seventh inning on Sunday. Hamilton had been 10-for-10 against Molina in his career. After finally ending that skid, Molina raised his arms as if to day “Finally!”. Hamilton leads the major leagues with 56 steals.

--1B Matt Adams provided a welcome highlight Sunday afternoon with his first home run since May 20, a 423-foot two-run pinch-hit blast in the eighth inning off Reds right-hander Josh Smith. Adams was activated off the disabled list on Wednesday after missing 91 games with a right quad injury. He’s still not able to play the field but could be ready during the upcoming series in Milwaukee.

--RHP Michael Wacha pitched around four walks to allow two earned runs and only three hits in Sunday’s win at Cincinnati. Wacha struck out five over 100 pitches. “Michael set the tone for us,” said manager Mike Matheny.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t need a superhero right now.” -- Cardinals Mike Matheny, after a win Sunday for a team that had lost three straight prior.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He still must pass mobility tests before being activated.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. Holliday was listed at 70-80 percent following workouts Sept. 13. He might be able to return by Sept. 17.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Stephen Piscotty

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss