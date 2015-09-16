St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH
MILWAUKEE -- With Pittsburgh closing the gap and drawing within three games of first place, the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals got an added boost Tuesday when outfielder Matt Holliday was activated from the 15-day disabled list.
Holliday had appeared in just 11 games since suffering a quad injury on June 8 but has been taking batting practice for the last few weeks and underwent a mobility test Tuesday at Miller Park.
Manager Mike Matheny said Holliday, who was batting .280 this season, wouldn’t immediately return to the starting lineup but would be available to pinch-hit.
”Always having that potential weapon off the bench I think is valuable to us,“ Matheny said. ”Just kind of progressive steps.
“But if something clicks and everybody’s good on the medical side, Matt’s really good with how he feels out there and there’s no reservations, it could progress quickly into being every day. But I would imagine it will be a little while, just a valuable right-handed bat off the bench.”
Holliday didn’t make himself available to reporters prior to the Cardinals’ game Tuesday in Milwaukee.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jamie Garcia, 8-5, 2.33 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-8, 3.14 ERA)
--OF Matt Holliday was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday but did not play in the Cardinals’ 3-1 victory at Milwaukee. Holliday had played just 11 games between June 8 and July 29, when he was placed on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps. He was batting .290 with four home runs and 31 RBIs. He was voted a starter on the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career but did not play due to injury.
--OF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to six games with a 3-for-4 night that included two doubles and the game-winning, two-run home run. Heyward also walked and reached on a fielder’s choice. During his streak, he’s batting .478 (11-for-23) with three runs, four doubles and five RBIs. His two doubles Tuesday gave him a career-high 32 for the season.
--SS Jhonny Peralta had two hits Tuesday, including an RBI single in the sixth that tied the game at 1-1. The RBI was Peralta’s 61st of the season but his first since Sept. 1. Since then, he’s batting .179 (5-for-28) with two walks and seven strikeouts.
--RHP Carlos Martinez struck out nine over eight innings of work but did not receive a decision Tuesday in the Cardinals’ 10-inning, 3-1 victory over the Brewers. Martinez scattered four hits and two walks but only allowed one run. He’s held opponents to one or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 29 appearances (27 starts) this season.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to be aggressive, in the zone. I was able to lay off a couple pitches and I kind of got rewarded.” -- Cardinals OF Jason Heyward, on his game-winning homer Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He still must pass mobility tests before being activated.
--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. Holliday was listed at 70-80 percent following workouts Sept. 13. He was activated Sept. 15.
--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.
RHP John Lackey
RHP Michael Wacha
RHP Carlos Martinez
RHP Lance Lynn
LHP Jaime Garcia
LHP Tyler Lyons
RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)
LHP Kevin Siegrist
RHP Jonathan Broxton
LHP Randy Choate
RHP Seth Maness
RHP Carlos Villanueva
RHP Steve Cishek
RHP Mitch Harris
RHP Miguel Socolovich
RHP Sam Tuivailala
RHP Matt Belisle
Yadier Molina
Tony Cruz
Ed Easley
1B Mark Reynolds
2B Kolten Wong
SS Jhonny Peralta
3B Matt Carpenter
INF Matt Adams
INF Pete Kozma
INF Greg Garcia
LF Stephen Piscotty
CF Jon Jay
RF Jason Heyward
OF Randal Grichuk
OF Peter Bourjos
OF Matt Holliday
OF Tommy Pham
OF/INF Brandon Moss