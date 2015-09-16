St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With Pittsburgh closing the gap and drawing within three games of first place, the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals got an added boost Tuesday when outfielder Matt Holliday was activated from the 15-day disabled list.

Holliday had appeared in just 11 games since suffering a quad injury on June 8 but has been taking batting practice for the last few weeks and underwent a mobility test Tuesday at Miller Park.

Manager Mike Matheny said Holliday, who was batting .280 this season, wouldn’t immediately return to the starting lineup but would be available to pinch-hit.

”Always having that potential weapon off the bench I think is valuable to us,“ Matheny said. ”Just kind of progressive steps.

“But if something clicks and everybody’s good on the medical side, Matt’s really good with how he feels out there and there’s no reservations, it could progress quickly into being every day. But I would imagine it will be a little while, just a valuable right-handed bat off the bench.”

Holliday didn’t make himself available to reporters prior to the Cardinals’ game Tuesday in Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jamie Garcia, 8-5, 2.33 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-8, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Matt Holliday was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday but did not play in the Cardinals’ 3-1 victory at Milwaukee. Holliday had played just 11 games between June 8 and July 29, when he was placed on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps. He was batting .290 with four home runs and 31 RBIs. He was voted a starter on the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career but did not play due to injury.

--OF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to six games with a 3-for-4 night that included two doubles and the game-winning, two-run home run. Heyward also walked and reached on a fielder’s choice. During his streak, he’s batting .478 (11-for-23) with three runs, four doubles and five RBIs. His two doubles Tuesday gave him a career-high 32 for the season.

--SS Jhonny Peralta had two hits Tuesday, including an RBI single in the sixth that tied the game at 1-1. The RBI was Peralta’s 61st of the season but his first since Sept. 1. Since then, he’s batting .179 (5-for-28) with two walks and seven strikeouts.

--RHP Carlos Martinez struck out nine over eight innings of work but did not receive a decision Tuesday in the Cardinals’ 10-inning, 3-1 victory over the Brewers. Martinez scattered four hits and two walks but only allowed one run. He’s held opponents to one or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 29 appearances (27 starts) this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to be aggressive, in the zone. I was able to lay off a couple pitches and I kind of got rewarded.” -- Cardinals OF Jason Heyward, on his game-winning homer Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He still must pass mobility tests before being activated.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 30. He took batting practice Sept. 1, and did running in the outfield Sept. 4. Holliday was listed at 70-80 percent following workouts Sept. 13. He was activated Sept. 15.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Stephen Piscotty

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Matt Holliday

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss