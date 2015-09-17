St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With the St. Louis Cardinals inching closer to full strength, rookie outfielder Tommy Pham knows his playing time will become harder to come by, so he’s trying to make the most of his chances.

He certainly did Wednesday, belting a pair of home runs -- coming within a few feet of a third -- and driving in four runs in the Cardinals’ 5-4 victory at Milwaukee.

He homered in his first two at-bats against the Brewers, giving him three in a row going back to last Sunday against the Reds, then tripled his third time up.

“It is better than not contributing, I can tell you that,” Pham said. “The first time I got called up I struggled. When I got sent back down I was really disappointed with myself. Now that I‘m doing a little bit more, it is just a blessing.”

Much of his playing time came as a result of an injury to outfielder Matt Holliday, who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday but is currently limited to a pinch-hitting role.

But Pham has been impressive, both offensively and defensively, and could find himself with a spot on St. Louis’ postseason roster.

“We’re real happy we’re able to put a young player in and watch him make the adjustments,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s been doing some work trying to figure out some holes and figure out the league. He has obvious power. He’s just an exciting player.”

The Cardinals’ 16th round selection in the 2006 draft, Pham made his debut in 2014, appearing in six games. He’s played in 37 this year, starting 30, and is batting .257 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-54

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 11-9, 2.89 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 11-12, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jason Heyward went 0-for-4 Wednesday, snapping his hitting streak at six games. During that stretch, Heyward was 11-for-23 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs. While he went hitless Wednesday, he did draw a walk and has reached base in 10 straight contests.

--3B Matt Carpenter homered for the 22nd time this season, part of a three-hit day against the Brewers. Carpenter has hits in four of his last five games and has reached base in seven of his last eight. He has 43 multi-hit games this season including three three-hit contests.

--OF Tommy Pham hit two home runs and finished with three hits Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-4 victory at Milwaukee. He had hit just two in his first 42 major league games. Pham has started 30 games this season, largely in place of Matt Holliday, who remains limited to pinch-hitting duties after returning from a stint on the disabled list.

--1B Matt Adams was back on the bench Wednesday but in good shape after making his first start since May 26 Tuesday. Adams missed 91 games to undergo surgery on his right quadriceps and is 2-for-5 with a home run since being activated Sept. 9. Adams appeared as a pinch hitter and lined out for RHP Seth Maness in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re real happy we’re able to put a young player in and watch him make the adjustments. He’s been doing some work trying to figure out some holes and figure out the league. He has obvious power. He’s just an exciting player. He made a couple of real nice plays in the outfield.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on OF Tommy Pham, who hit two home runs and finished with three hits Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-4 victory at Milwaukee.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He still must pass mobility tests before being activated.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Stephen Piscotty

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Matt Holliday

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss