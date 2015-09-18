St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Two days after he was activated from the disabled list, Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday finally saw game action Thursday, pinch-hitting in the seventh inning of St. Louis’ 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Batting for first baseman Matt Adams, Holliday struck out against right-hander David Goforth. He will remain restricted to a pinch-hitting role for the foreseeable future as he tries to get back to 100 percent after sustaining a strained right quad on July 29.

“I‘m not interested in getting hurt again,” Holliday said after batting practice Thursday, “so I‘m not coming back until they tell me I‘m not in danger of re-injuring it.”

Holliday missed time twice this season because of the injury. He strained the quad a first time on June 9 and spent 31 days on the DL. He returned July 17, played 11 games, then got hurt again running to first on July 29.

Manager Mike Matheny said he was looking for the right moment to get Holliday back into a game and was being careful to not put Holliday in a position to aggravate the injury.

“You learn a lesson and you try to make adjustment,” Matheny said. “That’s what we are watching right now. It creates some hesitancy on his part, which is understandable. We have to listen to what his body is saying and how he is responding and what the medical team is saying.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-54

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-10, 3.17 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 9-9, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina got a day off Thursday after striking out four times in a game for the first time in his career. He went 0-for-9 in the first two games of a three-game series at Milwaukee, and he is 1-for-14 in his past three outings.

--OF Matt Holliday appeared in a game for the first time since July 29, striking out in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter for 1B Matt Adams. Holliday was activated from the disabled list Tuesday but will be limited to pinch-hitting role for the immediate future in the hopes of not aggravating his right quad.

--OF Tommy Pham followed up his two-homer game Wednesday with another impressive performance Thursday, picking up three hits, scoring twice and driving in a pair during the Cardinals’ 6-3 victory over Milwaukee. Pham is batting .272 in 38 games with the Cardinals this season and is 7-for-12 with five runs, three home runs and eight RBIs in his past three games.

--3B Matt Carpenter collected his fourth three-hit game of the season, finishing a triple short of the cycle Thursday in St. Louis’ 6-3 victory at Milwaukee. Carpenter hit his second home run in as many games. He has a hit in five of his past six games and has reached base in eight of his past nine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t really know what you are supposed to do. My reaction was to take two steps out there, but it wasn’t my guy, I have no right going out there, but you are worried about that. You are just human. It is good to know that they think that way, but the game has to continue. There’s no way to teach that.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on his reaction after a ball hit by OF Tommy Pham struck Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson in the head Thursday. Nelson was on the ground for a minute before walking off the field. A CT scan found no fractures, but he was hospitalized overnight for observation.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He still must pass mobility tests before being activated.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Stephen Piscotty

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Matt Holliday

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss