St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday exited Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Dan Haren.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny indicated Holliday was OK. The veteran had a bruise and would have exited the game anyway after he pinch hit, Matheny said.

“Everything came back clean,” Matheny said.

Now the question is: When will Holliday return to the starting lineup? He pinch hit for the second straight game after being activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. He missed 41 games due to a right quadriceps strain.

“He still has to push it to the point where he is not feeling anything and the doctors are good with his strength,” Matheny said. “It seems almost day-to-day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 16-5, 2.96 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 5-4, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yodier Molina was out of the lineup Friday for the second straight game for rest. He went 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Tony Cruz started at catcher for the second straight game.

--OF Matt Holliday was hit by a pitch in the back part of his helmet when he pinch hit in the fifth inning Friday against Cubs starter Dan Haren. It was Holliday’s second at-bat since he came off the disabled list for a quadriceps injury. He was replaced by a pinch runner. Holliday ended up with a bruise, and he would have come out of the game anyway, manager Mike Matheny said.

--RHP Lance Lynn walked a career high six in 3 1/3 innings Friday against the Cubs. One walk was intentional. He is the first St. Louis starter to walk six in a game since Shelby Miller on Aug. 16, 2014, against San Diego. Lynn is also the first Cardinals starter to walk six or more in fewer than four innings since Todd Wellemeyer in 2007.

--1B Brandon Moss went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored against the Cubs to snap an 11-game skid without an extra-base hit. He raised his average from .229 to .248.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did have some pretty good at-bats, but they don’t always wind up as hits.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Matt Holliday (bruise) left the Sept. 18 game after he was hit by a pitch when he was pinch hitting against the Cubs. Manager Mike Matheny said Holliday would have come out of the game anyway.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He still must pass mobility tests before being activated.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Stephen Piscotty

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Matt Holliday

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss