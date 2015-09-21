St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny expressed concern about catcher Yadier Molina’s left thumb injury Sunday.

Molina exited in the top of the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs after he was injured tagging out first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the plate in the eighth.

Matheny said Molina was in pain. The catcher is expected to undergo an MRI exam Monday.

“It took some talking to because he wants to stay in (the game), and he felt he could still catch,” Matheny said.

Molina is in the midst of an offensive slump. Before going 1-for-3 Sunday, he was 0-for-13 in the previous three games. In 14 games this month, he is batting .152 with a .231 on-base percentage, a .174 slugging percentage, no homers and two RBIs.

Dating back 30 games, he has a .235 average with two homers and 18 RBIs, and his season average is down to .270.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 9-5, 2.52 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 1-3, 5.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina sprained his left thumb when he tagged out Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo in the eighth inning Sunday and exited in the ninth inning. He is expected to undergo an MRI exam Monday.

--OF Matt Holliday is moving closer to returning to the field, manager Mike Matheny said. Holliday has been in a pinch hitting role since he was activated from the disabled list Tuesday following his recovery from a quadriceps strain.

--CF Tommy Pham hit his fifth home run Sunday, a solo shot off Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Pham has four home runs in his past six games.

--LF Stephen Piscotty hit his fifth home run Sunday, a two-run drive off Cubs LHP Jon Lester. It was his first home run since Aug. 23 against San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They left here with an edge (Saturday after a 5-4 loss to the Cubs), and they showed up this morning with an edge.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on the Cardinals, who posted a 4-3 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (sprained left thumb) left the Sept. 20 game. He will have an MRI exam Sept. 21.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He still must pass mobility tests before being activated.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Stephen Piscotty

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Matt Holliday

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss