St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- As plate umpire Alfonso Marquez was calling the Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo out to complete St. Louis’ most dramatic double play of the year at home plate in the eighth inning Sunday, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was jumping around, but not for joy.

Instead, he looked more like Al Czervik from “Caddyshack,” except without the door slamming into his thumb at the first tee. The impact of Molina’s tag on Rizzo’s leg resulted in a partially torn ligament in Molina’s left thumb, knocking the catcher out until at least Saturday and potentially longer.

Molina will have the injury re-examined Saturday, and the club hopes he can return before season’s end, but how effective will he be offensively if he can come back?

Make no mistake about it, Molina at less than 100 percent is still arguably St. Louis’ most valuable player. His ability to shepherd pitchers through a game while shutting down opponents’ running games saves the Cardinals numerous runs.

However, there was a notable drop-off offensively this year from his last full season in 2013, when he slugged 44 doubles and 12 homers while knocking in 80 runs. In 2015, he has 23 doubles, four homers and 61 RBIs.

And playing the year’s most important games with a thumb that may or may not be fully healed might not improve his diminished ability to drive the ball. Even so, the ground St. Louis gains defensively with Molina in the lineup means he will play as long as he can catch.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-5, 7.09 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 12-9, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia settled down after a shaky first inning and gave St. Louis seven good innings Monday night, permitting just five hits and a run with two walks and five strikeouts. He retired 14 of 15 batters after allowing Brandon Phillips’ RBI single in the first, using only 61 pitches to get through innings two through seven. It was Garcia’s 14th quality start in 18 outings.

--RHP John Lackey gets the ball Tuesday night when St. Louis continues its series with Cincinnati. The team’s most consistent starter this year, Lackey fired seven shutout innings Thursday night in a 6-3 win at Milwaukee for his 24th quality start in 30 outings. Lackey will face the Reds for the fifth time this year. He went 0-2 with a 3.33 ERA in his first four appearances.

--C Yadier Molina will miss five to seven games, according to the team, after an MRI exam Monday revealed a partially torn ligament in his left thumb. The Cardinals hope that Molina, who missed nearly two months last year after tearing a ligament in his right thumb, will return before season’s end. Molina is batting .270 with four homers and 61 RBIs in 136 games.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles tendon surgery in April) was cleared for baseball activity, and he will throw a simulated game Saturday. It is possible that Wainwright could pitch before the season ends, although it would be as a reliever as he won’t be stretched out enough to throw more than one turn through an order. Should he return to action this year, Wainwright would have beaten considerable odds.

--C Travis Tartamella had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis in order to give St. Louis a third catcher while Yadier Molina is sidelined. Tartamella hit .203 with nine RBIs in 118 at-bats this year for Memphis, and has hit better than .226 just once in seven minor league seasons. If he gets into a game during the regular season’s last two weeks, it would mark his major league debut.

--1B Xavier Scruggs was designated for assignment Monday so that the Cardinals could put C Travis Tartamella on the roster. Scruggs batted .238 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 109 games at Memphis, falling off in the season’s second half. He hit .262 with seven RBIs in 42 at-bats for St. Louis. The club has 10 days to decide what to do with Scruggs, who is 27 years old and has been in the St. Louis system since 2008.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m still learning. They’ve helped me do a good job transitioning to this role. I have a pretty good idea when I‘m going to be pitching.” -- RHP Trevor Rosenthal, a starter for most of his minor league career, on serving as the Cardinals’ closer. He tied the team’s single-season record with his 47th save Monday as St. Louis beat Cincinnati 2-1.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (partially torn ligament in left thumb) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21. He is out until at least Sept. 26.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He will throw a simulated game Sept. 26, and there is a chance he could return to action this season as a reliever.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

Travis Tartamella

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Stephen Piscotty

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Matt Holliday

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss