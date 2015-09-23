St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The offensive production of St. Louis Cardinals backup catcher Tony Cruz won’t be confused with that of injured All-Star receiver Yadier Molina, but Cruz enjoys playing against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cruz singled leading off the seventh inning Tuesday, went to third on third baseman Matt Carpenter’s single and scored the go-ahead run on center fielder Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly. St. Louis went on to beat Cincinnati 3-1.

It was the ninth run Cruz scored against the Reds in his career, his highest total against any opponent.

As for Cruz’s work behind the plate, he drew praise from right-hander John Lackey, who threw seven innings of one-run ball.

“Yadi and Tony get those great scouting reports and they don’t miss a beat,” Lackey said. “Not a whole lot different back there. We don’t miss a beat with him back there calling the game.”

Molina is expected to be examined by team physicians this weekend to determine when he might be ready to return from a partially torn ligament in his left thumb.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-0, 1.17 ERA) at Cards (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-10, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Matt Carpenter hit his 40th double of the season, making him the fifth player in the National League to reach that level. Carpenter, who missed some time early in the season due to fatigue and has been inconsistent at times, has 13 extra-base hits in September.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist made his 75th appearance Tuesday, tops in baseball, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. He became the sixth lefty in Cards history to make 75 or more appearances, joining Steve Kline (twice), Ray King (twice) and Denny Reyes. He has fanned 85 in 68 2/3 innings.

--RHP Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned his first save since May 5, when he was a member of the Marlins. He got the call with RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Jonathan Broxton unavailable for duty because of recent appearances. Cishek’s save was No. 95 of his career. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said he considers Cishek one of the game’s best closers.

--RHP John Lackey threw his sixth consecutive quality start Tuesday, limiting the Reds to one run in seven innings. Since Aug. 26, Lackey is 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA. He allowed more than three runs only once in his past 19 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he doesn’t like to come out of the game. John did a nice job of limiting the damage. He did have a few infield hits, bloops hits and three double plays. That is a learned skill. One hundred and sixty five wins is pretty good.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP John Lackey, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball Tuesday in the Cardinals’ 3-1 win over the Reds.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (partially torn ligament in left thumb) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He is out until at least Sept. 26.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He will throw a simulated game Sept. 26, and there is a chance he could return to action this season as a reliever.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

