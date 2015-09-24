St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When he was called up for his first major league stint Monday night after St. Louis Cardinals All-Star catcher Yadier Molina was diagnosed with a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, catcher Travis Tartamella knew he might not get into a game.

So when Tartamella had a chance to bat in the eighth inning Wednesday night in the Cardinals’ 10-2 rout of the Cincinnati Reds, working the count wasn’t really an option.

“Any pitch that was close,” he said, “I was hacking.”

Swinging at the first pitch, Tartamella hit a drive into right field for a single in his first big-league at-bat. He earned a standing ovation from what remained of a crowd of 43,729. It was a moment that Tartamella, who has a .197 overall average in a seven-season minor league career, couldn’t have imagined.

“It was a day that I‘m not sure he could see coming,” manager Mike Matheny said of Tartamella.

The day arrived, and Tartamella made the most of it. Whether he gets into another big league game or not, he will always have a big-league hit on his stat line and in his memories.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-56

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 9-6, 3.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 16-6, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn made his case for inclusion in the postseason rotation Wednesday night, tossing six scoreless innings against Cincinnati and bagging his 12th win of the year. Lynn exhibited his best stuff since a 6-0 win at San Francisco on Aug. 29, showing late life on his fastball and inducing a spate of weak outs. Manager Mike Matheny said Lynn made adjustments to his delivery that helped him with his fastball accuracy.

--RHP Michael Wacha gets the start Thursday night when St. Louis opens a four-game series with Milwaukee in Busch Stadium. Wacha has been up-and-down in his three September starts, absorbing a 5-4 loss Saturday at the Chicago Cubs after allowing four runs over five innings. It will be his first outing against the Brewers this year and just his four career appearance against them.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles) threw a simulated game of 25 pitches Wednesday and plans to throw another one either Friday or Saturday. If things go well, Wainwright could get into a game during the team’s final road trip to Pittsburgh and Atlanta next week. He has been out since April 25, so any action before the season ends would mean Wainwright returned in five months from an injury that usually requires a much longer rehab period.

--LF Matt Holliday started for the first time Wednesday since being activated from the 15-day disabled list Sept. 15, batting third and going 1-for-3 with an RBI double. Holliday missed nearly three months due to two DL stints after injuries to his right quad. If he can play at close to his normal form over the season’s final 12 days, he figures to be the team’s No. 3 hitter for what it hopes will be a long postseason run.

--RF Randal Grichuk belted his 17th homer in the second, a towering 421-foot shot to left-center that had more hang time than a Ray Guy punt. It was Grichuk’s 45th extra-base hit, tying Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers for second among major league rookies. Grichuk also walked and scored before leaving the blowout after six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was a very good representation of how he should go about his business. He controlled his fastball from the top to the bottom of the zone.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Lance Lynn, who fired six shutout innings Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 10-2 win over the Reds.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (partially torn ligament in left thumb) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-23. He is out until at least Sept. 26.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23, and he plans to throw another one Sept. 25 or Sept. 26. There is a chance he could return to action in the regular season as a reliever.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

Travis Tartamella

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Piscotty

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss