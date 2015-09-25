St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The assumption Wednesday night was that St. Louis Cardinals starter Lance Lynn was pitching for his spot in the postseason rotation, and six shutout innings in a 10-2 rout of Cincinnati didn’t hurt that cause.

Michael Wacha didn’t make the same statement as Lynn on Thursday night, although he did bag his 17th win in a 7-3 verdict over Milwaukee. Wacha lasted just five innings and 90 pitches, thanks to a three-run first and a shaky second that required 28 pitches apiece.

While Wacha did right the ship to cruise through his last three innings, he still allowed nine baserunners in his five innings with only one strikeout. In his last four starts, during which he’s lasted a combined 20 innings, the normally precise Wacha has issued 14 walks and fanned 15.

With just one regular season start remaining Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, an opponent he normally fares well against, Wacha may need to pitch well or risk starting the postseason in the bullpen.

However, manager Mike Matheny didn’t sound overly concerned about Wacha’s latest outing.

“He just wasn’t in sync the first inning,” Matheny said. “He’d miss low and then he’d miss high out of the zone. But what was more impressive was that after two innings and almost 60 pitches, he figured it out and then had three clean innings.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-56

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 2-0, 3.50 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 14-7, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha managed to keep one bad inning from ruining his start Thursday night, even getting the win when St. Louis erased a 3-0 deficit in the middle innings to take a 7-3 decision. But Wacha’s outing wasn’t exactly impressive, as he lasted just five innings and allowed nine baserunners (six hits, three walks) with only one strikeout. He’s not yet a lock for the postseason rotation despite a 17-6 record and 3.15 ERA.

--RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Friday night when St. Louis continues its series with Milwaukee. Martinez is coming off a 4-3 win Sunday at the Chicago Cubs, lasting 6 2/3 innings and giving up just two runs. He’s excelled against Brewers hitting this year, pitching to an 0.60 ERA in two starts, and owns a 1.35 career ERA against Milwaukee in 33 1/3 innings.

--LF Matt Holliday didn’t start Thursday night, although manager Mike Matheny said it was by design instead of a byproduct of any setback from his first start since reinjuring his right quad on July 29. Holliday was 1-for-3 Wednesday night with a double off the right-center field wall before leaving after five innings with the Cardinals ahead 6-0 and on their way to a 10-2 win.

--SS Jhonny Peralta homered for the first time since Aug. 1, a three-run shot in the fourth inning that wiped out Milwaukee’s 3-0 lead. It was the 17th homer for Peralta, who added a single in the seventh and reached base three times on the night. A couple of days off earlier this month for Peralta may finally be paying dividends.

--1B/OF Stephen Piscotty drove in the team’s last four runs in Thursday night’s win, making another case for his inclusion in the postseason lineup. While his 19-52 walk-strikeout ratio might concern some, Piscotty is hitting .313-6-37 in his first 58 MLB games and has six game-winning RBI, which says something for his ability to adjust his approach to the game situation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was definitely one of the better ones. I’ve never been part of back-to-back homers before. The stadium was just rocking. It was a fun night all the way around.” -- Cardinals 1B/OF Stephen Piscotty, who drove in the team’s last four runs in Thursday night’s win.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (partially torn ligament in left thumb) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-24. He is out until at least Sept. 26.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23, and he plans to throw another one Sept. 25 or Sept. 26. There is a chance he could return to action in the regular season as a reliever.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

Travis Tartamella

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Piscotty

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss