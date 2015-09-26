St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The signs were all there, and not good ones, either.

Tightness in the right shoulder.

Lots of walking around between pitches.

Stretching out the arm before every pitch.

And finally, a grimace that everyone in the ballpark could see after his last pitch Friday night.

St. Louis’ Carlos Martinez only made seven pitches before departing a 4-3 loss to Milwaukee, a loss that seemed somewhat insignificant in light of what the team might lose for the postseason.

With a 14-7 record and a 3.01 ERA, Martinez has been more than anyone could have expected in his first year as a big league starter. He made the All-Star team and has come up big in many critical spots.

But he’ll be reevaluated Saturday, and while Martinez said he wasn’t too concerned following Friday night’s game, the Cardinals are probably a bit more worried. It’s one more wrinkle to potentially throw into their postseason plans.

“I’ve felt tired before, but never anything like this,” he said through interpreting teammate Jon Jay. “I wanted to pitch through it. I feel like I’ll make another start.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Wagner, 0-0, 12.27 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 9-5, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez (right shoulder tightness) left the game after 1/3 of an inning and seven pitches. After the game, Martinez said through interpreter Jon Jay that he wasn’t too concerned about his shoulder and feels he’ll start again before the regular season ends next weekend. But the team will reevaluate Martinez Saturday before it decides what happens next.

--LHP Jaime Garcia shoots for his third win of the year against Milwaukee on Saturday night. Garcia was no-decisioned on Monday night against Cincinnati, giving up just one run over seven innings in a game that St. Louis rallied to win 2-1. He’s 8-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 16 career appearances against the Brewers, 15 of them starts, and has pitched to a 2.21 ERA in his three starts against them this year.

--2B Kolten Wong got the night off from the starting lineup as Greg Garcia filled in at second base. Wong is in the middle of a 2-for-20 skid that has dropped his average to .262, and he hasn’t homered since July 27, when he walloped a grand slam to beat Cincinnati. But he should be back in the lineup tomorrow night and will be an important piece to the team in the postseason.

--LHP Tyler Lyons threw 3 2/3 innings after Martinez left and might have gotten the win if St. Louis hadn’t blown a 3-1 lead with 10 outs remaining. Lyons gave up just two hits and a run, whiffing five in a row at one stretch with a wipeout slider. He’s been very effective at times as a long reliever, where he doesn’t have to work through a batting order more than twice.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal gave up just his second homer of the year and it cost him the game, as Khris Davis took him deep to start the ninth. Rosenthal hadn’t allowed a long ball since Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang went yard in the ninth inning on May 3 to force extra innings in a game St. Louis won in 14 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Something seemed off. He didn’t throw many pitches in warmups, and I saw his fastball was 89 (mph) on the double (to second baseman Scooter Gennett). He wanted to stay in, but this was the right move.” -- Cardinals C Tony Cruz, on RHP Carlos Martinez, who left Friday’s game after 1/3 of an inning and seven pitches.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Martinez (right shoulder tightness) left the game after 1/3 of an inning and seven pitches Sept. 25. He will be evaluated Sept. 26 before the next course of action is decided.

--C Yadier Molina (partially torn ligament in left thumb) left the Sept. 20 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 21-25. He is out until at least Sept. 26.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. On Aug. 15, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he would be willing to come out of the bullpen if he is able to return this season. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23, and he plans to throw another one Sept. 25 or Sept. 26. There is a chance he could return to action in the regular season as a reliever.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

Travis Tartamella

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Piscotty

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss