St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The St. Louis Cardinals will to have to wait at least one more day before having a chance to clinch their third straight National League Central championship.

The scheduled game between the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night was postponed because of rain and rescheduled at part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Cardinals (99-58) hold a four-game lead over the Pirates (95-62) with five to play and would wrap up the division title with a win in either game.

“Our guys were pretty amped up and ready to go but it is what it is,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We’ll just come back ready to play tomorrow.”

Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha (17-6, 3.15 ERA), who was scheduled to pitch Tuesday, will start the first game Wednesday, and right-hander Tyler Lyons (2-1, 3.96 ERA) will pitch the nightcap.

The Pirates will start right-hander Gerrit Cole (18-8, 2.60) in the day game and Charlie Morton (9-8, 4.54) in the second game. Morton was scheduled to pitch Tuesday.

Cardinals veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright will be activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to the doubleheader and will be available to pitch out of the bullpen. Wainwright tore his left Achilles tendon April 25 during a game against the Brewers at Milwaukee and was expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The longtime ace of the rotation will be limited to one-inning stints initially.

“When I got hurt, I thought coming back in spring training was the realistic goal,” Wainwright said “But as I kept going along in rehab, our training staff kept saying I had a chance to come back this season. That really drove me and, now, here’s that chance. I‘m really excited to get back out there.”

The Pirates, who have already qualified for the postseason along with the Cardinals, were hoping to get back on the field after a frustrating 3-0 loss on Monday night in the opener of the three-game series put them on the brink of elimination in the division race.

The Pirates stranded 16 runners, went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and were shut out in a game in which they drew at least 10 walks for the first time since 1914, the first season for which records are available.

“It’s a big game, there is no hiding from that,” Cole said of Wednesday’s opener. “Our goal is to win the division, so they are all big games. I look forward to pitch in a game like that, though.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 99-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 17-6, 3.15 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 18-8, 2.60 ERA); Cardinals (RHP Tyler Lyons, 2-1, 3.96 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 9-8, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/1B Stephen Piscotty was released from Allegheny General Hospital on Tuesday after leaving Monday night’s 3-0 win at Pittsburgh with a head contusion following a violent collision with CF Peter Bourjos. Piscotty passed all the concussion and neurological tests and has been cleared to play, though the Cardinals don’t have a timetable for his return. Piscotty, who was playing left, was kneed in head by Bourjos, who was able to hold on to the ball after catching a deep drive by Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison.

--RHP Adam Wainwright will be activated from the disabled list prior to Wednesday’s doubleheader at Pittsburgh and will be available to pitch in relief. Wainwright, the longtime ace of the rotation, has been out since April 26 with a torn left Achilles but overcame long odds to return this season. The Cardinals will initially limit him to one-inning stints.

--C Yadier Molina returned to the team Tuesday after having his injured left thumb examined Monday by team doctors in St. Louis. Molina, who has been out since Sept. 21 with a partially torn left ligament, will be reexamined Sunday but said he is encouraged about being available for postseason play because the strength in his thumb is improving.

--3B Matt Carpenter is finishing the regular season on a good note. He is 19-for-52 (.365) with six home runs, 11 runs scored and 10 RBIs in his last 13 games.

--RHP Michael Wacha (17-6, 3.15 ERA) will start the first game of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader at Pittsburgh as the Cardinals would clinch their third straight National League Central title with a win. Wacha is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA in his last 10 starts and 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA against the Pirates in six career games, including five starts. He is the first Cardinals’ pitcher 24 or younger to win 17 games in a season since Joe Magrane in 1989.

--RHP Tyler Lyons (2-1, 3.96 ERA) will start the second game of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader at Pittsburgh. Lyons is taking the rotation spot of RHP Carlos Martinez, who sustained a season-ending shoulder strain in the first inning of his start Sept. 25 against Milwaukee. Lyons will be making his eight start of the season but first since Sept. 2. He is 0-2 with a 3.51 ERA against the Pirates in six career games, including three starts. Pittsburgh INF/OF Josh Harrison is 5-for-12 (.417) with a double and a triple against Lyons and LF Starling Marte is 3-for-8 (.375) with a triple and a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty amazing when you think about it but we have 99 wins and we still haven’t clinched the division. This is how tough our division is. Every game, it seems, is a dogfight, especially when we play the Pirates. It’s a great win for us.” -- Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn, after a win vs. Pittsburgh on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Stephen Piscotty (head contusion) was injured Sept. 28 in an outfield collision. He was released from the hospital Sept. 29 after passing concussion and neurological tests. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle, left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent surgery April 30. He threw a light bullpen session Sept. 7 and threw a more intense bullpen session Sept. 11. He threw simulated games on Sept. 23, Sept. 26 and Sept. 28. He will be activated Sept. 30 and work out of the bullpen.

--C Yadier Molina (partially torn ligament in left thumb) left the Sept. 20 game and will miss the remainder of the regular season. He will be examined by team doctors on Oct. 4 and a determination will be made about his availability for the postseason.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but he was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

Travis Tartamella

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Piscotty

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss