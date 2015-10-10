St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH
ST. LOUIS -- For Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals will start left-hander Jaime Garcia, who has authored the best season of his MLB career between two disabled list stints.
That it’s Garcia taking the mound offers an extra advantage for the Cardinals, because most of the Chicago Cubs’ hitters haven’t faced him since 2012.
A completely different style of pitcher from power-throwing right-hander John Lackey, who baffled Chicago on two hits in a win Friday night, Garcia relies on a sinker that moves unpredictably and often late to create weak contact.
“We will do our homework on him,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Garcia, “but yeah, I think when a pitcher faces a group of hitters for the first time, he should have an advantage with that.”
Garcia went 10-6 with a 2.43 ERA in 20 starts, giving St. Louis the boost it needed to win a division title after ace Adam Wainwright was sidelined for five months with a torn Achilles tendon. Now he makes a postseason start few thought he would make.
“It’s something I don’t take for granted,” Garcia said. “I‘m grateful and so thankful to be here, and I‘m going to enjoy every moment and try to do my best.”
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES
RECORD: 100-62, first place in National League Central
NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals 1, Cubs 0
NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 8-7, 3.95 ERA ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 10-6, 2.43 ERA)
--RHP John Lackey was at his postseason best Friday night, checking Chicago on two hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings to capture Game 1 of the NLDS. Lackey mostly stuck with his fastball, which averaged 92.7 mph, the fastest it’s been all season. He fanned five and walked one, taking advantage of an extra-wide strike zone from plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and improved to 8-5 in 18 postseason starts.
--LHP Jaime Garcia was an easy call to take the ball for Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday. Garcia is coming off a 4-0 loss in a tuneup start Oct. 2 in Atlanta, but enjoyed his best MLB season, going 10-6 with a 2.43 ERA over 20 starts. Garcia hasn’t faced Chicago since April 23, 2012, but is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in six career outings (five starts) against the Cubs. He could neutralize some of Chicago’s dangerous left-handed bats.
--LF Stephen Piscotty’s first postseason game contained no jitters, just more of the same production that marked his play since his July 21 call-up from Triple-A Memphis. After doubling and scoring in the first, Piscotty sealed the verdict with a two-run homer in the eighth, making him the third St. Louis rookie in two years to go long in his first postseason game.
--CF Tommy Pham sparked a three-run eighth inning rally with a 431-foot pinch-homer into the seats in left-center, making him the first Cardinal to homer in his first postseason at-bat since OF Randal Grichuk took Clayton Kershaw deep last October. It was the first pinch-homer in the postseason for St. Louis since Oscar Taveras victimized San Francisco last October.
--C Yadier Molina (left thumb) returned after missing the regular season’s last 13 games and went 0-for-3, but enjoyed a great game behind the plate, stealing a spate of strikes for pitcher John Lackey on borderline pitches. Manager Mike Matheny said Molina took good swings at the plate, although he really didn’t hit the ball with any authority against Jon Lester.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think you ever want to discount experience, being in these situations before. John Lackey has been there. When you get him in a big situation, he’s not going to scare, and he’s going to come out with better stuff when you turn up the heat.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a win on Friday.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT
--C Yadier Molina (left thumb) returned Oct. 9 for Game 1 of the NLDS after missing the regular season’s last 13 games.
--RHP Carlos Martinez (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 26. He missed the remainder of the regular season and will miss the postseason.
--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.
RHP John Lackey
RHP Michael Wacha
RHP Lance Lynn
LHP Jaime Garcia
LHP Tyler Lyons
RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)
LHP Kevin Siegrist
RHP Jonathan Broxton
LHP Randy Choate
RHP Seth Maness
RHP Carlos Villanueva
RHP Steve Cishek
RHP Mitch Harris
RHP Miguel Socolovich
RHP Sam Tuivailala
RHP Matt Belisle
RHP Adam Wainwright
Yadier Molina
Tony Cruz
Ed Easley
Travis Tartamella
1B Stephen Piscotty
2B Kolten Wong
SS Jhonny Peralta
3B Matt Carpenter
INF Matt Adams
INF Mark Reynolds
INF Pete Kozma
INF Greg Garcia
LF Matt Holliday
CF Jon Jay
RF Jason Heyward
OF Randal Grichuk
OF Peter Bourjos
OF Tommy Pham
OF/INF Brandon Moss