St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- For Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals will start left-hander Jaime Garcia, who has authored the best season of his MLB career between two disabled list stints.

That it’s Garcia taking the mound offers an extra advantage for the Cardinals, because most of the Chicago Cubs’ hitters haven’t faced him since 2012.

A completely different style of pitcher from power-throwing right-hander John Lackey, who baffled Chicago on two hits in a win Friday night, Garcia relies on a sinker that moves unpredictably and often late to create weak contact.

“We will do our homework on him,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Garcia, “but yeah, I think when a pitcher faces a group of hitters for the first time, he should have an advantage with that.”

Garcia went 10-6 with a 2.43 ERA in 20 starts, giving St. Louis the boost it needed to win a division title after ace Adam Wainwright was sidelined for five months with a torn Achilles tendon. Now he makes a postseason start few thought he would make.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted,” Garcia said. “I‘m grateful and so thankful to be here, and I‘m going to enjoy every moment and try to do my best.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 100-62, first place in National League Central

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals 1, Cubs 0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 8-7, 3.95 ERA ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 10-6, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey was at his postseason best Friday night, checking Chicago on two hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings to capture Game 1 of the NLDS. Lackey mostly stuck with his fastball, which averaged 92.7 mph, the fastest it’s been all season. He fanned five and walked one, taking advantage of an extra-wide strike zone from plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and improved to 8-5 in 18 postseason starts.

--LHP Jaime Garcia was an easy call to take the ball for Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday. Garcia is coming off a 4-0 loss in a tuneup start Oct. 2 in Atlanta, but enjoyed his best MLB season, going 10-6 with a 2.43 ERA over 20 starts. Garcia hasn’t faced Chicago since April 23, 2012, but is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in six career outings (five starts) against the Cubs. He could neutralize some of Chicago’s dangerous left-handed bats.

--LF Stephen Piscotty’s first postseason game contained no jitters, just more of the same production that marked his play since his July 21 call-up from Triple-A Memphis. After doubling and scoring in the first, Piscotty sealed the verdict with a two-run homer in the eighth, making him the third St. Louis rookie in two years to go long in his first postseason game.

--CF Tommy Pham sparked a three-run eighth inning rally with a 431-foot pinch-homer into the seats in left-center, making him the first Cardinal to homer in his first postseason at-bat since OF Randal Grichuk took Clayton Kershaw deep last October. It was the first pinch-homer in the postseason for St. Louis since Oscar Taveras victimized San Francisco last October.

--C Yadier Molina (left thumb) returned after missing the regular season’s last 13 games and went 0-for-3, but enjoyed a great game behind the plate, stealing a spate of strikes for pitcher John Lackey on borderline pitches. Manager Mike Matheny said Molina took good swings at the plate, although he really didn’t hit the ball with any authority against Jon Lester.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think you ever want to discount experience, being in these situations before. John Lackey has been there. When you get him in a big situation, he’s not going to scare, and he’s going to come out with better stuff when you turn up the heat.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a win on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (left thumb) returned Oct. 9 for Game 1 of the NLDS after missing the regular season’s last 13 games.

--RHP Carlos Martinez (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 26. He missed the remainder of the regular season and will miss the postseason.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Adam Wainwright

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

Travis Tartamella

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Piscotty

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Matt Adams

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss